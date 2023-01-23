The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 24, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon completes its tour through the friendly sign of Aquarius to enter the emotional depths of the zodiac sign of Pisces in the afternoon. The Moon will be in Pisces until Thursday, which makes the next few days perfect for indulging ourselves in fantasy.

Tap into your creativity by doing a quick project you saw on TikTok for Valentine's Day or go out with a few friends for a late-night movie and see Plane on the big screen.

There is a better time to take yourself seriously with so much water energy flowing through our astrology the next few days.

Instead, take a lighter approach and embrace the fictional side of life. Enjoy all the fun life can bring.

If you have important dates on the calendar to remember, keep your Google alerts and phone alarms active and on to avoid missing an important Zoom or Team Meeting scheduled earlier this week.

Be cautious with commitments, as we are idealistic and can take on more than we should.

Are you a dreamer? We all may also feel absentminded, particularly when the Moon connects with Neptune in the Pisces zodiac sign, so try to keep both feet on the ground, until the Moon enters Aries on Thursday.

Need to find out more about your zodiac sign's daily horoscope? Read on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everyone needs a little break from life's stressors, and while the Moon swims through the deep, emotional waters of Pisces, you are easily caught in the undertow.

While it's not like a strong Aries to cry over little things, small, sentimental moments may have you touched beyond words, perhaps even moved to tears.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Time can stand still when you're on the phone with a good friend who knows how to make you laugh and bring a smile to your face.

Cherish the moments and memories, Taurus. Be sure that the day does not go by without connecting with someone you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have big dreams for the future, Gemini, and you don't want to settle for just a simple job; you want much more.

You're looking for fulfillment in your work—serving others and giving back in some way with the skills you've cultivated through education, training and time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can be a visionary, Cancer. Life can move so quickly that it leaves little time to set clear intentions or visualize what you want to create in this world.

Today brings so much dominant water energy to your life that it's perfect for letting your soulful side express itself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You act strong and tough on the outside, but today's deeply emotional energy can have you facing the darker side of your personality.

It's healing to face deep fears and dark emotions, even if it does not feel that way at the moment. Be brave, Leo; awareness is the stepping stone to growth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is such a wonderful thing to experience, and today's Moon in your partnership sector brings an element of surprise to your love life.

You could fall in love with someone at first sight or feel an ember of romance grow stronger in your current relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Boring activities don't have to be that way if you make them fun and enjoyable with a little creativity.

Stream your favorite songs and sing along while you're driving in the car or riding the train on the way to work.

Order your favorite takeout for lunch and check out what's trending on TikTok during your break.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's perfect for sweeping someone special off of their feet by doing something romantic and unexpected. Why not pick up a bouquet of flowers on the ride home for your sweetie?

If you've looking for a reason to getaway, today, look at travel promos for hotels or a bed and breakfast for the weekend.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have an amazing eye for detail, and when the Moon and Neptune meet in your family sector, you start to see how to make your personal space a warm and welcoming place for yourself and others.

You love to socialize and party, and with Valentine's Day around the corner, perhaps scheduling an early brunch at your home could be a great way to bring everyone together.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Clarity and focus are key to having great writing, and now that Mercury and Mars have ended retrograde, you know what you want and how to get it. The Moon in imaginative Pisces opens the door to your wordier side. Enjoy an evening of creative writing, play a game of Scrabble or revive your Word With Friends video play.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is your birth month, Aquarius, and with so much energy in your zodiac sign this month, it's the perfect time to do something just for yourself.

A solar return is ideal for recreating your look. Schedule an appointment with a make-up artist or hair dresser to find out how to update your style or clear away older clothing from the closet and buy a signature clothing piece you love.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You can decide your fate this month while the Sun is in Aquarius. This month brings you closer to much-needed changes.

Today, while the Moon is in your zodiac signs, a main theme is letting go of the past to clear away old energy to make room for the new. Ending a chapter in your life is never easy to do, but having a fresh page to write your life's story can make it all worth it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.