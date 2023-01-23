The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 24, 2023

There's a good reason why today three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on January 24, 2023.

January 24 feels so fresh and promising: because we have the Sun sextile Jupiter, which means that everything is possible...well, at least it sure does feel that way. And if it feels that way, then there's a chance. We are in good moods today and practicing kindness all around. We can easily show the people in our lives that we love them, and as far as romance goes...it's all good in the hood.

So, in a way, it's not that we're lucky in love on this day, January 24; it's more like we make our luck simply because we don't see the point in creating tension. Today has us making sense of our emotions; if something isn't working, it's only logical to come up with a solution.

That's how Jupiter energy works: it's solution-oriented, and with this approach, nothing seems impossible; in fact, everything seems...welcoming. And where love is concerned, it certainly does feel good to be welcomed.

We may feel quite generous for certain zodiac signs, not just with gifts or expressions.

This is a very good day to lavish the one you love with compliments and sweet nothings. You don't have. to fill every day has to be filled with business and home and bills and stress-related topics.

Why, then, did you get into this relationship if not to occasionally remember that you love each other?

Today is that day. Be nice to each other. Be kind. Hold off on judgment. Remember why you are here, in this relationship, with this very loving, very loved person.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 24, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today promises a lovely day for you and your main squeeze...so long as you shut the noise of other people out and concentrate on the person in front of you. You have been distracted lately, and come to think of it, so has your partner.

These distractions have grown into economy-sized preoccupations with your phones. You forget what it's like to love a person without checking in to see how some stranger dislikes vegans on social media.

The problem is that your partner does the same thing.

During Sun sextile Jupiter, things like 'who's posting what' on Facebook won't have the same kind of hold on you, and being that you are lucky on this day, you might even find that your partner is so much more interesting than anything on the web. Wow, whodathunkit! Your partner is more interesting than a meme...it's true!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

So, you've decided to give it one last chance, and this, of course, refers to your relationship. Honestly, you have no intention of ever breaking up with the person you're with, but you also realize that things have taken a turn for the worse, and with your pride, you won't let that happen.

You will make this thing work, and it's not just pride and ego fueling your passion.

It's the transit Sun sextile Jupiter doing all the inspiring. You will soak in those rays and take them to heart as suddenly you see before you a real chance; this thing can work!

You see it clearly now. Before, it was just a pipe dream, something you knew you'd work on even if you had to force yourself into believing it would work. But now, it's ON, Leo. The power of Jupiter stands behind you! (Kinda scary, huh?)



3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today is one of those days that you readily welcome into your world. As soon as the day begins, you'll automatically notice something up. But what's going on?

Your partner is in a particularly amazeballs mood, and what's this...so are you? How did such sorcery occur? Well, it's not sorcery, it's Sun sextile Jupiter, and not even you can escape its sweet clutches.

Here's the thing, Libra; you will experience a beautiful day of love and passion, even though you really don't believe it.

You don't have enough negativity to combat the glorious burst of positivity that comes with the Sun's sextile Jupiter.

And you will succumb, whether you can admit to it or not. The Sun sextile Jupiter will get you, giving you a ridiculously awesome day with your love. Deal with it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.