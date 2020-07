Not all relationships are good.

We all come into good and bad relationships throughout our lifetime. These can be seen with family, friends, and most commonly significant others.

But how do you know when enough is enough? When is it okay to give second chances versus knowing when it's a toxic relationship that isn't salvageable?

The truth is, no one can answer these questions for you. Each situation is unique and based on your own thoughts and feelings toward it.

While it’s important to know when it’s time to cut someone out of your life, it’s equally important to recognize signs that they are toxic for you.

Like they always say, the first step to changing something is to recognize it’s a problem.

This goes for all the toxic relationships you might find yourself in. Perhaps these come from discovering a person isn’t who you thought they were.

There’s also a chance that time got the best of both of you and the connection you had has faded away.

Regardless of the reason for a relationship or friendship becoming toxic, it can be a hard thing to accept. We never want things to fail but sometimes it happens without our control.

If there’s someone in your life who you believe is tearing you down, creating unnecessary anxiety, or no longer serves a purpose, it might be time to cut them out.

You don’t have to do this in a cruel way. An honest conversation about the way they make you feel can potentially solve the issue or give you the closure needed to let go.

Always do whatever is best for you! While it may hurt you or them in the short-term, this is a time to focus on the long-term.

Here are 8 types of toxic relationships to cut out of your life.

1. The egotistical best friend

There’s nothing worse than feeling looked down upon by your best friend. Maybe they’re uber-confident in the life they’re living — great for them!

However, it’s not fair to disregard all the awesome things you’re accomplishing. If this friend is constantly making things all about them, do they really care for you?

Friendship involves support, encouragement, and consideration. Be able to recognize when you’re not receiving those things and wish luck to your conceited friend.

2. The manipulative boyfriend

Talk about messing with your head — manipulative people are some of the most confusing to understand. Anytime someone is attempting to control you, something’s not right.

When your boyfriend, someone you trust and love, is acting inconsistently it can be really upsetting. Nonetheless, you deserve better!

It’s time to move on and push aside their back-and-forth and whatever else it is they’re doing to cause manipulation.

3. The negative nelly

No one is saying that you have to be positive 100% of the time but we all know someone who likes to be negative 100% of the time. These people are Debbie-downers that like to put their problems on other people’s shoulders.

Maybe this is a friend or partner. Whoever is being negative around you is probably putting a gray cloud over your head and that’s no way to live.

Don’t be afraid to take control of your needs and cut this person out of your life. I promise you’ll be much happier when you do.

4. The cheating boyfriend

Everyone has their own outlooks on the seriousness of cheating. But I gotta tell ya girl, once a cheater, always a cheater.

Although sometimes we might be quick to forgive, it’s important to figure out the root cause of the issue. Is he unhappy? Does he not have feelings for you anymore?

Neither of these problems can be solved by staying in the relationship. Whether he’s cheated once or five times, let him go and find someone who you will be enough for.

5. The jealous or judgmental friend

Who’s the person in your life that thrives on drama and knows everyone’s business? Now that the name has popped in your head, you can work on cutting them out.

Similar to negative people, jealous and judgmental people only put your mental health at risk. It’s never good to have someone spewing out mean thoughts in your ear.

When you remove the friend that stimulates your jealous thoughts, you’ll feel much lighter and happier. Besides, what good comes from judging others? Nothing!

6. The unapologetic boyfriend

If getting an apology out of your boyfriend is as difficult as parallel parking, you probably need to dump him. Every so often, arguments might get the better of your relationship.

And while the ultimate goal is to understand the other person’s perspective, the argument might not be fixed until both people apologize.

Even if he doesn’t agree with your reasons for being upset, your feelings are still valid and it’s important that he show you that with a simple “I’m sorry” from time to time.

7. The rebellious friend

I won’t deny that we all go through some rebellious stage in our life. I will, however, discourage you from keeping friends who keep up that rebellion all their lives.

You should never feel pressured to do something you’re uncomfortable with. Additionally, your moral compass shouldn’t be challenged every time you get together with your friend.

Keep your ethics ahead of this person and you’ll have something to be proud of. Remove anyone that suggests partaking in activities that you know are unsafe or illegal.

8. The emotionally, mentally, or physically abusive boyfriend

Any kind of abuse is enough to remove someone from your life. If you’re finding that you are emotionally and mentally drained, you need to re-evaluate your relationship.

Likewise, if you have ever been physically hurt by your boyfriend, it’s time to get help. Talk to someone you trust or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

This is one of the most toxic relationships women find themselves in. There is no shame in reaching for help or cutting them out, but rather immense strength.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.