Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For February 1 - 28, 2023

February is coming in strong, and it will require the same kind of strength and fortitude if we make this month successful.

We have many lunar transits that will affect us directly and immediately, as well as many interplanetary transits that sway our decisions during the month.

February makes a heady impression at the top, with a Cancer Moon followed by the Moon trine Venus. Venus also has several placements this month, ensuring we look at our love lives and either do something great about them or end them promptly.

With the Sun square Uranus getting involved, we know that things aren't super easy, but we can rely on the fact that they will be instructional. In other words, February brings us big, undeniable lessons, and we will be imbibing them. Down the hatch!

This month belongs to Aquarius and Pisces, and the influence of these sun signs will play a prominent role in how we manage our lives. We will also be seeing Mercury in Aquarius, which will, no doubt, help us verbalize and jot down the thoughts we have, thoughts that have the potential of turning into great dreams and higher actions.

We should feel good about handling things as we leave Aquarius and head into Pisces season. They say that people don't change...I call BS! We do change, and we will be doing a lot of changes in February of 2023.

Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for February 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The great part? You're a good learner. The downside? You get so overly enthusiastic about your ideas that you make little sense when trying to get others to follow you.

February will bring the humbling realization that while you are amazing in so many ways, you are also quite confusing to others and need to adopt new ways to get your points across. You are an avid reader and intellectual; now it's time to work on your communication skills, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What disturbed you most about January is now second nature to you during February 2023. You learned a lot last month, and some of that new information came from your health. Your body is speaking to you, Taurus, and now you must listen.

Do not be afraid, as you are supported and loved. If you need to take care of something that is urgent, then do so without fretting over it. You will be just fine, and there is nothing to worry about. Just do your 'due diligence' and get yourself on the road to recovery.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

February is the kind of month that will either thrust you into the heart of the action or keep you on the sidelines, waiting for something of relevance to happen. You do not feel as though you are in control this month, which creates the desire to rebel or cause trouble.

You don't realize you 'want' to create chaos, but you feel that you need 'something' and that if something is to get started, it's going to have to get started through trouble. You will use trouble as your impetus for movement this month, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's almost as if the rain has finally stopped coming down all over your parade, Cancer. You can literally 'feel' a new day coming, and the good thing is that that day will last for the entire month of February.

That's not to say it's going to be nonstop good news, but this month is extraordinarily promising for you, mainly because you've learned how to release the dregs of the past. Because you aren't willing to drag around the stuff that no longer means anything to you, you can set yourself up for success in work, love and health.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you should have accomplished in January is waiting for you in February, and that's just fine because you needed the extra time to do what you wanted. You'll find that your attitude this month is 'business as usual.'

And this is a good thing as you've been slacking in the 'work' world. Now, with so much out of the way, you can tackle the harder tasks and do them effortlessly. There's so much going for you this month, Leo. You'd also be wise to take advantage of your ability to stay strong during the conflict.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your attitude has changed; you are no longer willing to believe in something that no longer works, and you are now also willing to admit that you played a large role in what doesn't work for you.

Bam, in comes February, and all things are up for change. You are no longer interested in settling for excuses in yourself or others. You feel that you've wasted too much time already, and while you know, it's hard to maintain that 'warrior of positivity' attitude, you know that's exactly what's needed in your life.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may have to step outside of yourself this month, Libra, as it looks like someone in your life needs your attention, and you may be unable to avoid this. What's needed here is a positive outlook on a negative situation.

You are being held responsible for the well-being of another, and while you don't adore the idea of the work involved, you catch on to how much good you'll be doing if you agree to participate. This could be a very happy, productive month for you, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Either February will humble you, or you'll unleash yourself from your tethers to destroy someone's career. Now that isn't nice, Scorpio! You still have to come to terms with the idea that just because something isn't working out for you doesn't mean you have to make someone else's life a royal mess.

You will see strife at the workplace this month, Scorpio, and you will want to get involved. Is there any way to persuade you to butt out? Let's hope you take the hint.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

February lets you know that you're on the way to achieving success. You've put in the time; it's the season to check on your progress. You seem to be doing very well in work and creativity, but here's a new addition to your world, Sagittarius, called LOVE. Whoa, who knew such a thing could happen to little ol' you? Open your arms and welcome your new love life, as it's about to take flight in February. Nice!

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, Capricorn, and no one knows this better than you. February brings challenges, and some of them 'almost' seem like they are meant to force you to fail. Guess who isn't failing and doesn't accept defeat?

You got it, Capricorn; it's YOU. Everything that comes your way is a great lesson for you this month. You will take the hard times and work with them. You will also be quite an example of patience and stamina for others. Who's the boss? You are.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Ever heard the expression, "Raking in the money?" Well, that's you, during February of '23. So get some good gardening equipment, Aquarius, because this month will be spent working on your money garden, and it looks like it needs tending.

What this means is that if you have investments, they will start to show amazing returns during this month. If you have creative ideas backed up with money, you will see success with the projects you are working on.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You may be sidetracked during the month of February due to an illness in the family or a family emergency. First, feel free; this is minor, but it requires your expertise and advice. Second, do what you have to do.

Your presence is appreciated wherever you go, so do not feel unwanted or used. You may have wanted to accomplish more creative works; even if you must push those things aside, you'll get back to them faithfully. February has many ups and downs, but you'll get through them.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.