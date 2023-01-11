The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 12, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, January 12, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Yesterday's 1-11 energy is behind us, but the universe is tapping us on the shoulder again with more angel number energy for this week.

The day adds up to an 11/2, and today's date involves two pairs of sequential numbers 1-1 and 2-2.

We have two days of sequential number activities on the calendar in a row, which could be an omen that says, 'pay attention to the world around us and the one within'.

While today's date is not a palindrome number, something is coming around the bend, which is of a spiritual nature. 1 and 2 energy is about working hard and being a leader while also existing in harmony and balance with self and others.

Find out more about what today brings for your zodiac sign by reading on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Every day comes with its own bit of temptation. You start the day off strongly, and then something happens, and you're off the diet or saying yes when you would rather say no to a friend.

Today's tarot horoscope card is acting as a warning, dear friend, and it is letting you know that you'll need to be strong to avoid falling into a pit you swore 'never again' to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have a lot of grit and determination, and as the most stubborn zodiac sign in astrology, the King of Wands is telling you to take charge despite the hardships you face.

There will always be challenges, but you are the type to rise above it all. Good for you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

There are those people who get things done, and then others who stand by and watch.

You are the get-to-it type today, as the King of Wands portrays you as a person set for adventure — prepared to take the bull by the horns.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Yes, you can have too much of a good thing. All the texting back and forth with the person you love feels good, but giving each other some space is also great.

Today, let them have a bit of their me-time. It may make you miss each other a bit more before you get to see one another later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Developing your intuition is something you can do if you are intentional. You have many moments when your instincts ask you to listen carefully and intently.

You can cultivate this skill in your life, Leo. The Empress tarot horoscope encourages you to start noticing this trait in yourself a bit more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You have had fun in the sunshine, but this week, some of you want to kick back and rest up a bit before the weekend.

You don't have to be at every party or go out with your friends each not. Staying home is the way to go when you have the Knight of Pentacles tarot card.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Today, try to avoid drama online. There will always be an opportunity to war with the armchair quarterbacks of the world.

Instead, go out and enjoy nature. Let your mind be free of any tension that isn't meant for you to participate or take from your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Some need lots of time to decide, to get ready to go out or to prepare for whatever they have to do.

If you find yourself waiting around more than you'd like for a friend, please feel free to offer to meet up at a certain time instead. That way, they have their space, and you're free to do what you need to do too.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Decisions, decisions. Today's confusion comes from having too many options available to you. That's what happens when you're so good at what you do, Sagittarius.

You are in demand, and your work ethic makes life's doors open wide for you. Walk in the one you love the most!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Beauty is all around you, and when you allow yourself to enjoy quiet, you see it much more clearly. It's amazing what happens when you allow yourself to tune out the noise of life and enjoy the simple things.

Enjoy the sounds of Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven and the end of the day, or try your favorite hot tea. Let life be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Courage means knowing when to stand alone in the face of adversity and not allowing others to persuade you to steer your ship in a different direction once you've decided which way to go.

Today, you may face a few challenges, but the Nine of Wands encourages you to stick to your guns and live in your truth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Love is a choice just as much as any other action you can take.

Showing compassion for strangers or people you know can be easy when you put yourself in their shoes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.