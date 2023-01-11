The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 12, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We have the wonderful benefit of a trine aspect between the Moon and Sun on Thursday. A trine is like water flowing from a stream into the ocean. There's an easy-going feeling to today's energy between the expression of feminine, emotional energy and the masculine drive in us all.

The Sun and Moon spend today in earth signs—Capricorn and Virgo.

Virgo is a flexible zodiac sign and relates to our daily duties, the details of a healthy routine and a desire to get things done right the first time.

Capricorn is a cardinal zodiac sign that helps us get things started. In other words, we are adaptable and able to find a loophole to problems, especially barriers that hold us back from getting what we want to manifest this year—personally and professionally.

For some zodiac signs (Gemini, Aries, and Scorpio in particular), this new year began on a weaker footing than hoped due to so many retrograde planets.

For other zodiac signs (Gemini, Virgo, Taurus), retrograde Mars, Mercury, Uranus and the Nodes may helped them to avoid catastrophic losses.

However, today gives us all the beacon of light we want to see at the end of the tunnel, especially if this year's start was lackluster and you desire more than you got in the first two weeks of 2023.

January 12, 2023, enables you to gear up your action plan so you're in a strong position for Mars direct, which will take place tomorrow, January 13.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Push aside distractions, Aries. Today's Moon trine Sun in earth signs gives you a sensibility in work and your personal responsibilities.

You are hard-nosed and determined. Today, put the phone on airplane mode, use the Do Not Disturb feature on your laptop, and avoid the corporate watering hole.

Your mental clarity is strong and it's good to make full use of it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Well, what do you know, Taurus? Love really can take you by surprise. Someone may say the right thing at the right time to touch your heart.

With the Moon in Virgo, your practical side is softened, allowing romance to open the door just a little bit.

The Moon speaking to Uranus is a prescription for adventure; perhaps this can lead to you falling head over heels in love—with someone new or your current partner,

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A little bit of information can change everything. Pluto, the planet that rules the underworld, secrets and passion, speaks to the Moon in your sector of home, family and even authority figures.

While you like to give others the benefit of the doubt, your hair may stand on the back of your neck, sensing something that you were not previously aware of.

It's time to let your analytical mind do some super sleuthing to see what is up. You may uncover a lie that you were unaware of—intentionally told or not — one you will want to bring to light and confront.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Writing is such a therapeutic thing to do, so if you find yourself pondering the truths of the universe today, put those thoughts down on paper.

A journal can be a wonderful way to create a chronology of your year. Your sentimental nature will love to review your journey and see how much your thoughts have changed month-to-month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Success is not about how much you make or even what you do for a living; today, set your mind on personal growth. When you work on yourself, your goals, and your dreams, everything inside you resets.

You understand your purpose in. life, and today, you may see the path laid out in front of you much more clearly than you did in 2022.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Be gentle with yourself, Virgo. Mercury retrograde has a harsh element, especially with Mars affecting your career sector for nearly six solid months. It's good to have a way to defuse after a long work week.

Soon you'll be breathing a great sigh of relief once the madness ends on the 18th; for now, it's all about finding comforts that soothe the toughness of life while it's hitting hardest.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's odd when someone who once broke up with you decides to return, asking for a second chance.

Your heart will always hold a special place for the time you've shared, but if you've already moved on, reminiscing may seem wasteful of your time. You don't want to lead them on; friendship may be all you have to offer them now.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Consider the departure of some people to be a blessing. People enter and exit your life often, but when it's an individual you consider a friend, it hurts a lot. However, seeing them post on social media and ignore your text may be more than you can take.

They get the Scorpion's tail, and that means cutting their friendship off Facebook, Instagram and everywhere else you feel like you need to avoid seeing their presence so you can heal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Creativity is a gift you love having, and today you crave the brightness of the white page.

Whether writing a note or blog or painting on a fresh canvas, there's something wonderfully magnificent about to begin.

Your imagination is about to pull from the deep well of life from inside you. Soon you'll show what you have to offer to the world online when it's all done.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

One foot in and one out is the dance you conduct during Saturn's playful conversation with Neptune today.

You're a doodler today, and your mind may step in and out of daydreams as you imagine your life in the future.

Today's about thinking big, prompting you to take sure-footed steps in the right direction to grow your happiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Not everyone can leave the past in the rearview mirror, and sometimes relatives bring things up because they are unaware of the hard work you've put into being a better person.

They don't even have to know if you're going to therapy or quitting a bad habit—going hard on vaping or indulging in fast food. You already know what is unhealthy for you and don't need a friendly reminder.

Still, you're in the driver's seat of your life. What matters is that you know, and they don't. Listening to their lecture is hard, but a simple 'thank you for caring' can end an uncomfortable conversation.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friendships are the highlight of your day, Pisces.

Like a compass that leads you to land when your ship has lost its sail, people who know you well can help you navigate back home. It's good to have people in your corner who love you.

