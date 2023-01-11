The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 12, 2023

We've got a lot that we're up against today in astrology, transit-wise, but with the Sun trine Moon on our side, we will weather the storm and come out smelling like a rose.

January 12, 2023, is a lucky day in love for many people, and much of that luck in romance comes from what we can bypass.

If we can avoid the temptation to become angry or lost in thought, we will be able to see the love that is available to us.

We may run into an obstacle or two on Thursday, but overcoming those obstacles will add to our feeling of victory.

Mars goes direct today, as it's been in retrograde for a while now, and that alone should give us pause; still, we feel stronger than that which seeks to subdue us, so we proceed anyway.

Yes, we can feel that things may be off or a little too 'heated', but we also know in our hearts that this will pass.

Nothing gets in the way of our love on this day. We are loved and show love, and all is well in our world.

Our saving grace comes to us in the form of the Sun trine Moon, which rarely doesn't deliver. Expect much smiling and joy on this day.

If you are partnered with someone you've known for a long time, you and this person will reach a new understanding today. Everything in your love life feels accessible.

Nothing is out of bounds. Long-time couples will feel comfortable with each other, and new couples will experience the pangs of real love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 12, 2023

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let the Sunshine in on your love life, Leo, as that is exactly what the plan for today has in store for you. You love a good victory, and today is the day you and your partner claim victory by ignoring the world and doing things 'your way.'

The world is getting on your nerves anyway, and you'd much prefer to live in the sunshiny bliss of the Sun trine Moon, the transit that will see that the two of you have an awesomely awesome day together today.

For you, the key to being happy is being free, which doesn't mean being free and single but free from the hassles of everyday life.

While you're not ditching your responsibilities, you and your mate have decided that not everything has to be taken THAT seriously.

You're better off if you don't do the chores that everyday life demands. You know what you're doing. You are self-protective and strong, and when the Sun trine Moon is in the sky, you can have a very good life with your romantic partner.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Face it; not every day is a glowing example of what you'd call perfection. In fact, you tend to feel like most of life is a drag. However, you are all cheery smiles and overjoyed and hyped-up optimism when something goes well for you.

You love feeling like this, and when you are in a super mood like this, you share the wealth, and of course, the first person to benefit from your joy is your romantic partner.

The transit Sun trine Moon works so well on your mood that you might even forget that you are a grumpy person who judges everything and everybody harshly.

TOh, I'm just kidding, Virgo...or am I? Here's the thing: you are right. Life is hard and unfair, so when you get the Sun trine the Moon on your side, live in the moment. Enjoy it while it lasts, friend.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Not only do you feel the pull of Mars direct, but you are also consciously aware of pushing that vibe to the side. You are having none of it today, and that is because the good feeling outweighs the bad, and during Sun trine Moon, you feel GOOD. You're chipper, energetic, and, believe it or not...hopeful.

Yes, you feel the universe has changed in your life—like a 'click' went off, and now, suddenly, all is well. You will look to your romantic partner for support, and they will not hesitate to give it to you.

Seeing how attentive this person is to you makes you understand how lucky you are to have met each other.

The hostility that comes with Mars energy doesn't affect you but may hold sway over several other people in your life. Fortunately, you and your partner escape the madness and flee to the positive side of town, where Sun trine Moon shines brightly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.