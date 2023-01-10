The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 11, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 10, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During The Moon Square Mars On January 11, 2023
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Star
Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows, but this has no reflection on how precious and valuable you are to the universe. Every experience is a lesson that is used in a mightly way.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
Trust your thoughts. You are a deep thinker. Today, a problem that requires extra attention and consideration can come your way. Don't rush what needs to be honored by time.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Hermit
Some days were not meant to be spent in the limelight. A bit of peace and quiet with uninterrupted thinking can be a luxury you need.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Devil
Sometimes you'll be asked to try something or go somewhere with a friend you know is not best for you. Be strong enough to say no. The discomfort will pass, and you'll find it's not as bad as you think.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Death
Moments don't last forever, which is why it is so it's important to cherish what you have right now. Relish the memories you're making and see how precious this day is.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
You are seeing just how resourceful you can be. When life hands you more than what you bargained for, you always find a way to rise above and do more than you think is possible.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Empress
Your heart is always alert to what you need and what you want. There will be times when your mind tries to talk you out of listening to your intuition, but oftentimes this is fear speaking. Be a brave person who follows your dreams.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Tower
You can't plan for every problem in life, but you can have a realistic view of the situation when it arrives. You may have to take an approach you've never tried before but wing it. You may discover your instincts are dead on.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Strength
Your resilience may even surprise you at times. You're one tough cookie and able to take on the toughest challenges life throws as you today.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Moon
Related Stories From YourTango:
Dishonesty is an undesirable trait in a person. When you sense someone is being untruthful, decide carefully how to approach them with confrontation.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Fool
You are ready to take this day by storm. The sky is the limit to your dreams.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Two of Wands
Today two choices come to you, and you'll have to choose which path to take. Pick what feels best to you and your needs.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.