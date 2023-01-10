The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 11, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Life isn't always sunshine and rainbows, but this has no reflection on how precious and valuable you are to the universe. Every experience is a lesson that is used in a mightly way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Trust your thoughts. You are a deep thinker. Today, a problem that requires extra attention and consideration can come your way. Don't rush what needs to be honored by time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Some days were not meant to be spent in the limelight. A bit of peace and quiet with uninterrupted thinking can be a luxury you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sometimes you'll be asked to try something or go somewhere with a friend you know is not best for you. Be strong enough to say no. The discomfort will pass, and you'll find it's not as bad as you think.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Moments don't last forever, which is why it is so it's important to cherish what you have right now. Relish the memories you're making and see how precious this day is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are seeing just how resourceful you can be. When life hands you more than what you bargained for, you always find a way to rise above and do more than you think is possible.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Your heart is always alert to what you need and what you want. There will be times when your mind tries to talk you out of listening to your intuition, but oftentimes this is fear speaking. Be a brave person who follows your dreams.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

You can't plan for every problem in life, but you can have a realistic view of the situation when it arrives. You may have to take an approach you've never tried before but wing it. You may discover your instincts are dead on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength

Your resilience may even surprise you at times. You're one tough cookie and able to take on the toughest challenges life throws as you today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Dishonesty is an undesirable trait in a person. When you sense someone is being untruthful, decide carefully how to approach them with confrontation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to take this day by storm. The sky is the limit to your dreams.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Today two choices come to you, and you'll have to choose which path to take. Pick what feels best to you and your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.