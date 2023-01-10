The 3 Zodiac Signs Who See Heartbreak During The Moon Square Mars On January 11, 2023

We've seen days like this before when we can't stop thinking about that one person, even though that person is no longer in our lives. Somehow, we still give them permission to invade our psyches and destroy what little we have left regarding good feelings toward them.

Today, January 11, 2023, three zodiac signs will see heartbreak during the Moon square Mars on January 11, 2023.

Certain astrological transits have three zodiac signs overthinking about someone from the past who brings only heartbreak and tears, and yet, we keep giving them space in our heads to live rent-free.

What makes today a little harder in terms of heartbreak is that the transit that accompanies us today is Moon square Mars, and this aspect tends to make us overly emotional. We may even know we're being overly emotional, but that's not going to stop us from continuing with this nonsensical self-torture.

We don't want to feel pain, but we can't help thinking about..."What if" and "Do they still love me?" These are the thoughts that have no answer, nor will they ever have one, and yet, today is the day we don't take 'no' for an answer. Still, who are we asking, being that that person is no longer around us? We are asking ourselves.

Today does not bring us active pain; it's all memory. If we were to discard the negative thoughts that come up, we would not have an ounce of heartache to deal with, but instead, today, during the Moon square Mars, we will invite in as much horrific thinking as we can muster up. Is it masochism or simply a twist of fate provided to us by Moon square Mars? Let's get past this soon, zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs who see heartbreak during the Moon square Mars on January 11, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've been down this road before; you can't stop thinking about the person who broke your heart. You know it isn't good for you, and you know that nothing good is going to come of this constant, nagging thought, and yet, you keep on as if you're getting something good out of it, which you are not.

Today, during Moon square Mars, you will feel SO hyper-sensitive, but the irony is that nothing external is encroaching upon you.

This is all in your mind. Old memories that rise to the surface seem to be taunting you.

It's as if your mind is ordering you to stay stuck, never heal, and continue dragging that boulder of heartache around wherever you go. You recognize that this is insane and that nothing good will come of all this overthinking, yet still...you persist.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a day filled with regrets as you take the time to go over all the ways you believe you've 'gone wrong' over the past few years. You feel as though every move you've ever made was cringe-worthy; you feel foolish for loving someone who apparently never loved you back and for showing them your vulnerable side.

Now, they are nowhere to be found, yet here you are, living in the constant memory of their face. You aren't even sure who gave you the heartache, but you do know that you're feeling it now, that's for sure.

Moon square Mars adds to your vulnerability on this day, as it crushes your defenses and leaves you feeling weak and scared. If you look around you, Cancer, there is nothing wrong, and all is well. The problem with today lies inside your head, not outside your body.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

For so long, you have repressed thoughts of heartache and pain that an undercurrent within you holds on to all of your old memories. Generally, you can keep those painful thoughts at bay, but you are powerless against the influence of Moon square Mars, and the floodgates will definitely be opening up today.

What that repression of yours has done to you is that it's given you emotional stress, and while you don't attribute them to things like memories, or romantic heartbreak, you are starting to feel these issues more and more. Today brings you the wake-up call of all wake-up calls, Aquarius.

You have to work on your inner self so that you can heal your outer self.

A large percentage of your repressed pain is completely unnecessary. You can find a way to rid yourself of the unnecessary Aquarius so you can start the healing process in earnest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.