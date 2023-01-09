The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 10, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today goes out to all the overthinkers who find their minds racing with things to do, places to go, and all the tasks on their to-do list.

We have an active Moon leaving the creativity of Leo to enter the get-down-to-work energy of Virgo.

Virgo is a no-nonsense energy that is helpful when you're beginning a fresh week. The Monday blues are behind us, and now we have a fresh slate with Tuesday inviting us to make this a strong time period of growth and change.

The zodiac sign of Virgo brings us to the Hermit tarot card, which is about introversion, introspection and connecting with your higher power for the purpose of soul-searching.

Many zodiac signs may decide to return to a meditative practice, journal writing or intention setting.

With today's numerology totally to an 8, the 'power house' of numerology, we are geared to make this day a success!

Sounds good, doesn't it? Well, let's see what the rest of the day has in store for each zodiac sign in astrology, according to Tuesday's daily tarot horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Save time waiting for what you want to come your way. Go out and make things happen, Aries.

With consistent effort, hard work, and a bit of creativity, you can manifest the life you dream of.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

There are hints everywhere around the universe telling you which direction you ought to go.

Pay attention to sequential numbers, repeat situations and déjà vu memories. They let you know where to pay closer attention.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

The wonderful thing about life is that you can choose how to map your day.

Have fun with it, Gemini. Carve out time for your hobbies, time to spend with friends, and creative me-time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

It takes time to know who a person is. People put their best foot forward at the beginning, and then with a little time, true colors shine through. Don't rush into things. Enjoy the process.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

It takes time to change over a new leaf. You have it in your mind to quit an unhealthy habit, and it's not going to be easy.

Surround yourself with supporting messages via podcasts, a Facebook group, and friends who understand how much this change means to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are ready to create something beautiful and dreamy. Go for the dreams you have in your mind and bring them to life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It's OK to cry. Emotions can be hard to express, but when there are no words, learn to be comfortable with tears.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're patient, but there is a point when waiting feels impractical and wasteful. You are responsible for how to spend your time.

If you are ready to move on with your life because a friend seems stuck or can't make a decision, moving may be the best thing you can do for both of you. Who knows? You could inspire them to step up to the plate sooner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's nice to have nice things, and you're the type of person who takes care of what you buy. You earned the money, so indulge yourself with the things you crave. You deserve it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Today is a busy day, and you are ready to win with all you've got. You're determined, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Things happen for a reason. There are times when you have to forgive mistakes and move on.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Success is in the cards, Pisces. You have played out in your mind many times how sweet life would be if all your dreams come true.

Roll up your sleeves and make the hard choices. Delayed gratification is not fun today, but giving up things that aren't important now can make your life easier tomorrow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.