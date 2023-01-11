The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, January 12, 2023

After three long months, Mars, the planet of action, finally turns direct today in Gemini while governing action and forward movement; Mars rules passion, initiative and even sex.

Since the end of October, Mars has been retrograded within Gemini, putting plans on hold and restricting any movement forward.

But the journey of Mars in Gemini even began before that.

The planet of action first entered Gemini on August 20th, 2022.

Mars is normally at home in Aries or other fire signs, which fuel its passions and ability to make things happen.

In Gemini, it has been less comfortable. Gemini is an air sign representing communication and the choice between ego or soul.

During this time, you have been called to reflect more on your choices and why you decide to act on what you may choose not to.

You have been given an extraordinary gift to reflect and then reassess how you make choices that can help lead you toward greater soul fulfillment in the future.

Once Mars turns retrograde in Gemini at the end of October, it is a pause for any changes or actions you had contemplated taking; instead, you have to sit with it.

You were asked to move through the discomfort that you may normally run from, guided to sit with what it felt like not to be able to act, to see what stirred your passions and even your frustrations, but now, all of that is changing.

As Mars turns direct today, those roadblocks will be cast aside, and the path ahead will suddenly open.

From today until May 15th, Mars will continue to move through Gemini, revisiting similar themes from August and September, except now you have the knowledge to make different choices more aligned with your growth and soul.

During this time, Mars will still be in what is considered its post-retrograde phase meaning that it has not yet reached the degree it turned retrograde back in October.

It may be a period of knowing you have to go about things differently, which means you need to go a bit more slowly, set things up, take your time and make sure that you are in alignment with the laws of the universe during this time.

From May 15th until the 25th, Mars will be moving through the final degrees of Gemini, which means that the themes around this week will be entirely different than you have encountered before and will hold the resolution to anything that began around the end of August 2022.

It is important to reflect on March and April 2021, the last time Mars was in Gemini before this current cycle.

Planets tend to bring about continued themes within your life as if each governs a different storyline.

As you start to feel those restrictions in life around you, it is important to focus on doing things differently.

This is not the last fall but the start of a new year and a new chapter in your life. Be willing to take your time, so you create what you want.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, January 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has been moving through your zodiac sign since August and, because of that, has been causing a major inner reflection of beliefs and needs in every facet of your life.

As an air sign, you tend to stick around only a short time for something that does not feel good or confusing. If conflict or disappointment occurs, you cut ties and move on.

But there are better ways to handle a situation, and it often has led to regret on your part. During this transit, you may have felt that it was taking forever for anything to happen, and you could not rearrange life on your whim.

But it was for a purpose. This time should have been a period of emotional maturity, understanding. of what it takes to work through, and the benefit of being part of the uncomfortableness that life or relationships sometimes bring.

Now that Mars retrograde has ended, you will begin to see clearly and understand what it means to approach life more rationally, which will bring benefits for years.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius, Gemini is your polarizing sign, meaning it rules over relationships and all aspects of romance. You are a fire sign and tend to act quickly, especially regarding what you are passionate about.

But you also are a seeker, and your energy can be scattered as you always feel that you must search for something better. You want no stone left unturned, so you will investigate every opportunity; however, you must learn that not every stone is an opportunity; sometimes, it is simply your downfall.

When it comes to relationships, you have been doing a deep reflection on how you operate within a connection, what you need from your partner and even those beliefs which govern your choices.

This has been a time for understanding your patterns and wounds more deeply, and though you have been frustrated by not being able to act or even do things how you used to, it is also a chance for you to see that there is a better way.

As Mars turns direct, you can take that better way and formulate it into a plan moving forward, leading to a more fulfilling and passionate relationship.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Gemini energy rules your fourth solar house, the sector of your life which governs your childhood roots, family, and home. With Mars in this area of your life, you began to feel compelled to take action to change things back in August, but it did not seem like it was able to come together.

The pieces of the puzzle did not necessarily align, and you were brought back to a place of greater solitude during this time while you spent time reflecting on why. Since October, important themes involving who you live with or even where you call home have arisen.

This is a chance for you to work through your childhood wounds involving vulnerability and letting someone in. Although you are an emotional water sign, you also tend to self-protect to an extreme level when you have been hurt, almost coming off as a cold fish.

But this is not your true nature. You are incredibly warm and loving and crave a home filled with the same sentiments. After the past few months of working through more of your wounding, you are now being presented with the ability to start creating changes around these themes.

Someone may be moving into your home, or you may be moving altogether. It could be the expansion of a family or even a relationship. Remember that you deserve all that is in its way to you, and you will not ever have to fight to make what is genuinely meant for you happen.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.