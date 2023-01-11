The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold When Mars Retrograde Ends On January 12, 2023

Love is often our number one priority — and frequently — our obsession, but priorities change once Mars retrograde ends on January 12, 2023.

In fact, even thinking about love seems trivial for three zodiac signs whose love runs cold. For these three zodiac signs, the only thing on their minds is how to conquer the day.

Conquering the day could mean focusing on work and health instead of love. There could be financial issues to grapple with and realities of the day, so there is no room to fall back on complaining or praising our love lives. What's love got to do with it? Nada.

Mars rules the world Thursday, which is not a good thing.

Mars can definitely be put to great use. But when Mars's energy gets filtered through the human mind, it becomes a force of hostility and indifference.

Many zodiac signs won't even pay attention to their children today, as there will be so much self-absorbed energy that thinking about another person seems too much to do.

Our love runs cold on this day, not because we have sudden repulsion syndrome or bad feelings about the person or people we are involved with, but because we don't want to look at highly emotional topics such as love.

Three zodiac signs whose love runs cold will bypass romantic relationships altogether.

Today is not the day for love or romance, and that's just fine.

But do not ask those three signs to be loving on the same day retrograde Mars stations direct, as each is mostly concerned with the battle going on in their minds. Love must take a backseat on Friday, January 12, the day Mars retrograde ends.

The three zodiac signs whose love runs cold when Mars retrograde ends starting January 12, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Your attitude today is one of "leave me alone; I need to get things done, thank you." Whoever is on the receiving end of that statement will come to understand that it was big of you to thank them for leaving you alone. You are sparing with your words of kindness on this day, January 12, 2023. You don't feel that words can do the trick today, so action is the way for you.

This may look like you barreling through your work situation like you own the place or taking out your aggression on the weakest person in the room. You single out people today, and you pounce on them verbally.

It's as if Mars direct arouses in your the need to put others down just so you can build yourself up. It's a twisted approach; you may even convince yourself that it works, but it doesn't. You have no love for anyone today. Frozen solid is the way.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You take Mars retrograde ending one step further as you wonder why people insist you must be loved and cared for. Why are people always trying to save you? Don't they know that this is obnoxious and pushy? Apparently, they don't, and apparently, they are in love with you even though you come across as totally cold, especially when Mars retrograde ends.

You aren't out to hurt anybody, but you're also not going to let yourself become manipulated by someone else's need to 'save' you. You understand that this person only means well, and in their mind, they are doing the right thing.

Still, the reality here is that you have no interest in being saved, nor do you even care about being loved at this point in your life. You want to be yourself on your own. When you want love, you'll ask for it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mars direct acts like your old best friend today and sets you on a course for destruction as expected. This may very well be the day you tell your best friend or romantic partner to 'take their leave.' Of course, it won't sound as poetic as all that because the truth is that you are tired of the people who hang around you, whether they believe they are your friend or lover.

It no longer matters to you because you've had a revelation: you don't want love. Not right now, at least. You want to find yourself, you want to BE yourself, and you feel that you only really gave yourself a chance to BE if you were defined as someone's partner.

However, when Mars retrograde ends, you will be just as direct as Mars in the way you'll send people packing. You are cool, cruel and relentless, and if they can't take your coldness, they need to wear a sweater. Served!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.