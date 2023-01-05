The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 6, 2023

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, January 6, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

This Friday we have a Full Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer. This Full Moon is active meaning it is making connections with a few planets during this lunar phase.

The first conversation the Moon will have involves Pluto in Capricorn. Pluto rules the underworld and the zodiac sign of Scorpio where the Moon has its fall.

This can mean digging up old emotional matters that we need to process and even 'cry over' since January's Full "Wolf" Moon is associated with tears and sadness, emotional blocks when in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. But the Moon opposite Pluto can mean stepping away from the old and entering into a new season of life, as we release the emotions that no longer work for us.

The Moon will also be opposed to the Sun in Capricorn, activating partnership energy. This may mean that relationships—toxic or beneficial—may take on new meaning.

We are invited to let go of relationships that aren't good for us—even if we love them.

There's no better time to set a boundary and say goodbye to those friends who hold you back or bring you down or to break it off with a partner who is only into themselves or their work and never makes time for you.

The Full Moon will kick off the weekend which means that we have the entire weekend to think about the direction our lives are headed this year and also well into our future. Use this time to think, pray, meditate and reflect on your emotional well-being and get in touch with your core wants and desires.

To find out more about your zodiac sign's horoscope during this Cancer Full Moon, read on.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, January 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Find your bearings, Aries. Life at home may present certain challenges that appear to be unwanted and unnecessary.

What may come as a surprise is how a turn of events points you in a direction that you need to go, but did not realize until this week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Remain calm. When two strong-willed personalities talk passionately about a topic they can clash in opinions until the facts of the story come out. It may not be an easy day for you Taurus, as your stubborn nature can get in the way of seeing things from another point of view.

However, you do love peaceful communication, so you are open to learning and growing with a person because of your care and concern for the relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the start of the year and already a financial situation may manifest to throw off your budgetary plans.

You may need to pull back the curtains to see the big picture to see where you can make adjustments. Finding a way to work around your current financial picture may require some focus, but if anyone can figure out a solution to a problem, it's analytical you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you are there for someone when they need it, and that is because of the way you care. When you love someone and are friends with them, you are all in, Cancer.

A problem that a friend encounters can feel almost as though it is your problem, too. You may be too close to the situation that in order to remain objective, you'll want to take a step back.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's a lot going on today, and at this time you may have to delegate some of the things on your plate that another person can handle.

Focus on what you do best and let someone else shine in areas where they excel. As the saying goes, "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Political tensions are beginning to rise and you are inclined to pay close attention to what is being said by who. Your own opinions are strong and you may want to share your philosophy and point of view with others.

Be aware though, Virgo, sometimes your words can fall on the wrong ears and lead to a conversation you prefer not to have.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

One way people grow closer to one another is through the sharing of their secrets. There are certain things you may be ready to talk openly about—on social media or one-on-one with a good friend.

The fact that you're beginning to break out of your shell is a big deal, Libra. Your shy nature is starting to change and this is a huge leap for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love finds you where you are, but there can be a sense of 'right person; wrong time' energy around the relationship.

This can be sad, hard to handle, and a bit disappointing. But this glimpse of what could be may be a sign that you're getting stronger and more prepared to have your 'forever love.'

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you start to take a crack at a problem it's amazing to find out that there is much more to do than you had imagined.

You are beginning to scratch the surface of a situation. Not knowing the depth of the task can be challenging, but this could become a passion project for the rest of this month.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love can have you feeling slightly off-kilter today.

A new partnership presents you with all sorts of opportunities to do things in a new way. You might not know what the future holds or where these emotions will lead, but today is day one.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Good health, Aquarius, is so important, and sometimes you have to just change your routine and the way you do things to get yourself out of a rut.

You have had it on your resolution list to start improving your life. If starting on Monday does not work for you, then begin now to work toward your personal development and growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Rocky romance can have you wondering how you got into this situation in the first place. Sometimes you meet a person who is more of a mirror than a long-term lover.

You may be seeing things about yourself through their eyes and your experience. Think of this as a chance to grow, because you're presented with an opportunity to grow.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.