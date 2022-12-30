The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022, may feel a bit chaotic early in the day, but the stars align, creating the perfect atmosphere for a magical New Year's Eve.

The past few days brought major themes of greater optimism and hope regarding how you see your life and the possible changes you are making.

It allows you to feel greater confidence in the process while understanding that there is still value in where you are.

Mercury just turned retrograde in Capricorn, joining Mars retrograde in Gemini and Uranus retrograde in Taurus.

These three planets govern communication, action, and change, so a movement is coming. Still, there is also a reason why it is not happening now.

By the end of January, all three will be direct, which means that for the next few months, it is all about action and moving ahead.

This is often the energy associated with the New Year, the ringing in of the new and saying goodbye to the old.

However, while this may be more prolonged this year, there are still some magical moments for you.

Early in the day, the Moon is still in Aries, making it feel cranky that the year is ending and things have not panned out exactly how it had hoped.

There is an energy of restlessness and impatience as the day begins, whether because you do not have the plans you had hoped for or of an unexpected awareness of where you are with whom you would be celebrating.

But by midday, the Moon moves into Taurus, allowing you to find greater peace in your mental state.

The Moon governs your emotional self, while Taurus is a loving and luxurious earth sign about earthly pleasures.

This helps you focus on dressing the part tonight and embracing the true joy present this evening as the entire world sets to welcome a new beginning.

Taurus is a sign that often prefers being at home, which means you could decide at the last minute that a friend’s house party sounds more inviting than that club you were supposed to go to or even you and your partner forgoing any plans to stay in and have your own private celebration.

Joy, love, and pleasure will all be the center focus for this evening, enhanced as Venus and Pluto have their affair in Capricorn.

Venus is the planet of love; in Capricorn, it is looking for what is most abundant, stable, and committed.

It wants a long-term relationship, not a one-night stand. At the same time, it may make those spontaneous affairs less likely tonight; as it dances with Pluto, it will bring about a desire to move away from what is toxic to make room for what is truly healthy.

Tonight is an opportunity for your declaration of freedom as you embrace the love and the life that leads to the creation of the best possible version of yourself.

It is about deciding this is the fresh start you have been waiting for, just in time for midnight.

Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Saturday, December 31, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon is in your sign today as you bid farewell to an eventful year. Uranus has been in your sign all year. The eclipses have occurred within your sign and that of Scorpio, leading to changes within yourself and your romantic life. The most difficult aspect of change is to find the space of gratitude for it all.

It does not mean to excuse hurtful behavior but to genuinely look at everything as positive, as something that has helped you become more of who you are and not less. Tonight, as the Taurus Moon shines overhead, it is time to believe in miracles. Venus and Pluto together will light up the sector of your life that governs luck, adventure, and, finally, leaving behind that outgrown comfort zone. It is time to start a new chapter and an entirely new book.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Taurus Moon this evening will highlight romantic themes within your life, giving you a chance to connect to your emotional self and feel more positive about everything in general. As Venus and Pluto align in Capricorn, it activates the possibility of transformative conversations.

This is not what you would normally expect for a rockin’ New Year's Eve, but it will help set things in motion for next year. Pluto is the ruling planet of your sign and is all about truth and transformation, while Venus governs all matters of the heart. In your communication sector, it is time to transform how you think about love and how you talk about it. Remember that honesty will get you everywhere.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Taurus is an earth sign that rules the home, and this evening, as you welcome a brand-new beginning, it activates your home and family sector. This may be a year you choose to stay in and celebrate with a partner or even as a family with children. It seems less about the glitz than the comfort of knowing you are surrounded by those that love you.

This is an area of your life where you saw transformation and change over the year and one that will continually evolve throughout the new year. You deserve all the love you have put into the world; finally, it is returning to you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.