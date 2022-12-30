The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Change For Love During Moon In Taurus On December 31, 2022

Three zodiac signs refuse to change for love, for other people or for anything on December 31, 2022, and part of the reason why is the Moon in Taurus.

We've all learned certain things about Taurus transits: they can bring about stubborn behavior and laziness.

Today, on New Year's Eve, during the Moon in Taurus, we will concentrate on the stubbornness part of this influential transit.

Today is when many things become 'clear' to us, one of which is how we feel a strong desire to remain true to ourselves. It's the last day of the year, and we finally feel we have got it together, mentally and emotionally.

And with this realization, we know how to proceed: we will go with the flow when the flow seems positive and promising, and we will stave off anything and everything that demands something of us that we are not prepared to give.

This means that, even in love, if the change required of us doesn't suit our needs or lifestyle, we refuse to go along with it.

We would love to make our romantic partners as happy as they can be; however, if their happiness depends on our change, and the change they require in us isn't what WE want, then, as they say in New York...fuggedaboudit.

During the Moon in Taurus, three zodiac signs will not be budging; we may feel the pressure, and we may even consider the change that's been asked of us to participate in, but still, we won't be moving.

If the change required of us means we have to forfeit being ourselves, count us out. Change may be fabulous, but we refuse to become inauthentic people; we are who we are. So, unless the change required is mind-blowingly appealing, count us OUT.

The three zodiac signs who refuse to change for love during the Moon in Taurus on December 31, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

No shock here, Taurus, as you react very strongly to the transit Moon in Taurus, which can turn you into even more of a roadblock than you already are. Generally, you feel like you'd do anything in the world for the person you love and you have. You've proven yourself to the umpth degree, and now your partner has come to think of you as malleable, someone who takes well to compromise.

Oh, how wrong they are. Sure, you'll bend over backward for the one you love, but you aren't about to do anything simply because your partner thinks it's a good idea. You're growing tired of how people want to change you as if they know you better than you know yourself. Your relationship is in good standing; no, you won't change for love anytime soon. Your attitude is, "Accept me as I am, or take a walk."

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can feel the pressure to adjust something about yourself, and that pressure comes from your mate, which bugs you a little. Where is this coming from? Suddenly, this person is demanding things that you aren't interested in. This makes you worry, as you've seen them compare you to others, suggesting that you might feel better if you acted like them.

Wow, you do not like that at all. You intend to stay being yourself, and while change is just dandy, being told to change by someone you love annoys you. So, during the Moon in Taurus, you'll feel not only annoyed but put off and slightly offended. You feel like you do not need change, and if you do need to change in certain departments, you'll do it without being told to.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You welcome change as long as it's on your terms. What you don't welcome is the opinion of someone who isn't you, telling you what you NEED. "You know, you need this..." Ugh. That's a sentence that you can't seem to escape. And when you are told what you need to do with your love life, you not only resent it, you want to lash out at whoever is giving you this divine advice.

Today, during the Moon in Taurus, you feel that everyone around you has some important message for you and that if you don't listen, you'll be thought of as obstinate or stuck. You're not. You are fine, and you know it. Let this group of friends and family talk themselves into a lather; you are the one who knows what you need in terms of your own love life. The nerve of some people will always make you cringe.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.