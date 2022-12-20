The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 21, 2022:

Aries

You finally feel ready to take a leap of faith when it comes to romance and love.

Someone has worked their way into your heart to help you release your fears about getting hurt. You are feeling much braver, and it's starting to show how you are letting your guard down.

Taurus

Keep an open mind. When it comes to love, fear can kick in when you think about blending resources or wonder if you are giving too much of yourself away.

A healthy relationship allows room for growth, especially if you need more time to feel comfortable about your decisions.

Gemini

You want honesty in your relationship. It's lovely to know that a person cares about your feelings, but overall you want a person you can talk to and bare your soul to.

Today, talk openly about your hopes for more intimacy in your relationship and don't keep your dream for more to yourself.

Cancer

Communication lines can be crossed over who will do what when planning today's activities.

Be sure to aim for clarity and details and assume little, as this can only exacerbate the situation.

Leo

Going off the beaten path can be one of the best things you do today.

Try not to stay solely focused on the same thing repeatedly. Try something new that is exciting for both of you.

Virgo

Why be traditional when you want to go on a new adventure with your partner?

This time of year, you may be looking for a fun surprise to add a little more spice to your love life.

Libra

Be spontaneous. It's a great day to grab your favorite hot beverage and drive around town to see the lights.

If you have no plans this evening, surprise your loved one with how romantic your evening can be with holiday songs and a drive holding hands.

Scorpio

You may cross over the fact that your partner spent more than you had thought they should during this time of year.

You are generous, but a budget is something you want to remain committed to. It can be overcome, but this could require a conversation about expectations.

Sagittarius

You know what it is that you want. You are ready to be fully transparent about your desires in a relationship right now.

You may be putting just your toe into the waters of love again, because you're not sure you want to do a deep dive.

Capricorn

It isn't easy to ask someone about their past, but that does not mean you should shy away from it completely.

If you feel that there are questions you need to have answered, rather than keep your doubts and concerns inside, air them out. The right person will understand.

Aquarius

You are falling for a friend, and it can feel like a conflict when you start feeling more than you had.

The only way to resolve the uncertainty is to ask them if they feel the same way you do.

Pisces

Your love life is a personal matter. Even if people at work want to ask about your relationship status, some things are too good to share with the world.

You may protect what you have by keeping it out of the public's eye.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.