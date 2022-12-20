The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Uncomplicated Love During The Winter Solstice On December 21, 2022

And so it begins. The Winter solstice is upon us, ushering in Capricorn season and the Moon in Sagittarius.

As a result, three zodiac signs want uncomplicated love during the Winter Solstice on December 21, 2022.

There are some powerful transits, and because of how these events affect our focus, we could say that we will want to simplify our worlds on this day, December 21, 2022. Out with the old and in with the new. It's time to get ready for next year. New plans, ideas and a new kind of love: the simple kind.

The Winter solstice and Capricorn Sun will have us cleaning up our homes, discarding things we no longer use, and tidying up like crazy. We want things simple and clean during this time of the year, which also goes for our minds.

We do not want to get sucked into other people's drama, nor do we wish to do anything that takes us off course from what we've set out to do. We don't just want uncomplicated love; we want our love lives to be easy. We don't want to fight for a peaceful relationship.

And, as for cleaning up, this is no passing remark. The clean freak in us will come out to play on this day. Winter marks the beginning of a new season, and while it may be cold or dark, it's also a great time to bring fresh ideas for decorating. This is a perfect time for couples with shared interests to get together and improve on those interests. Keep it simple, and all will be well.

The three zodiac signs want uncomplicated love during the Winter Solstice on December 21, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have learned that if there's one thing that sends you running for the hills in a relationship, it's when things become more complicated than they ever need to be. When you see this starting to happen, you blame the other person because you know yourself and that you'd never be the one to start drama.

If drama happens, it has to be because the other person started it, and that is precisely what you are NOT looking for in a mate. You are a no-drama zone, and you mean it. You've played the games before and may have even liked them, but now you feel that you are too mature for complex strategies in love, and you'd rather your love be simple and easy. Hey, it's your life, and you deserve to live it your way, Gemini. You aren't asking for much, are you?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've been there and done that, and now, when it comes to love, you want a simple, predictable life. You want no surprises, nor do you want to be kept on your toes. You make this known to everyone around you, and whether you are partnered or not, you will not tolerate excessive, unnecessary drama in your love life.

You are so against complex love stories because you've known nothing BUT complexity in romance, and honestly, you're tired of it. There's too much to keep up with. Where did the love part go? You have come to think of complicated love affairs as immature love affairs. You've moved on past this phase; you no longer need to be tested, and your patience is already at an all-time low. You crave the love of someone who will LOVE you without bringing in their entire arsenal of drama-seeking tools.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You demand a simple, non-complicated love life because you are too busy with every other aspect of your life and don't have the time for games. You might have enjoyed the drama when you were younger, but time has heaped on the responsibility, and you don't have the time to entertain complexity. If it's simple, it will get all of your attention; if it's complicated, you may as well be out the door.

Nothing turns you off faster than being with a person who has forty thousand issues to deal with. While you are compassionate, you are not someone who wants to take on a human project, and that's what you feel complicated romances are all about. You have a life to maintain; you can't float someone else. Keep it simple, or keep it away.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.