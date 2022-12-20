The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, December 21, 2022

On December 21, 2022, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes during Capricorn Season and the Winter Solstice celebration.

The Sun has been in fiery and adventure-seeking Sagittarius for the past month, inspiring you to reach for the stars, dream big and explore the deep reservoir of truth within.

As it turns into the stable earth sign of Capricorn, it is time to give those big dreams the foundation they need to become a reality.

Capricorn is a sign that is practical and logical and understands that accomplishment is found in each step you choose; and denotes demanding work.

It is made of perseverance, diligence, and the ability to understand that the most important thing is never to give up.

Capricorn Season following Sagittarius is all part of the divine plans of the universe because you need to allow yourself to dream big before you figure out how to build a ladder from where you are so that you can reach them.

It is a time of focusing on the details of life and plans. The small, mundane tasks make up a significant changing phase. During Capricorn Season, a new year begins, ushering in the new while the old is put to rest.

Mars will turn direct in Gemini during this phase, making you feel like the floodgates have been opened and acting suddenly becomes the easiest thing in the world.

But right now, at the beginning of this new season and the magical Winter Solstice, it becomes about the stillness.

The space of in-between as you are called to rest more, to sink deep within yourself and allow the changes to start on the inside before you manifest them around you in your life.

The Winter Solstice represents the shortest day of the year, when the darkness rules your life, not to steal your own life but to give you space to grow within the silence.

Winter Solstice this year holds keys to what will become relevant next year as the Sun begins to emerge with more strength over the coming months.

During this new season and phase, you will be encouraged to release the sorrows that have prevented you from embracing joy.

You will have more clarity regarding what you want to manifest and become more ready to overcome any challenge or obstacle that may come up within that process.

This solstice is all about your goals for yourself and your life.

Part of this is due to Mars having been retrograded since October, which has impeded growth and made you more aware of what you genuinely want.

As the Sun settles into the sky today, beginning a new season, it is time for you to embrace the stillness and the quiet and focus on your ambition towards creating the new.

The biggest changes often happen out of view, silently, like a bulb growing deep within the earth until suddenly it shoots forth as new growth.

This is you, and while you are currently being planted during this solstice, soon, you will start growing in a new direction.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, December 21, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It is the beginning of your birthday season and a time of renewal and rest. As the Sun crosses the threshold into the earth sign of Capricorn, you will feel a return to your most authentic self. The Sun represents actions you take outside of you, and in your sign, it will highlight your beliefs and needs for yourself and your life.

Occurring on the day of the Winter Solstice, it is also time for you to reflect more deeply on why there are certain things that you feel challenged to bring into existence. Use this quiet period to ensure that everything you put into the world represents your unique truth.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As the Sun slips from your sign and into Capricorn to begin a new season, you will see three planets within this grounded earth sign. Your message during this time is not to ignore the practical work of making your dreams a reality. This is often where you struggle. You have the ideas and drive, yet it feels too real when life delivers you the path to achieve them.

Dreams take work, and it is not all glitz and glamour, but if you want to get to that next chapter of your life, you will have to work your way from the ground up. Capricorn energy rules value within your life. Not just in terms of what and who you value but also finances. Use this to focus on what matters most and be ready to buckle down and work for what you want.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter just shifted into your sign of Aries, encouraging you to cut ties with the past so you can finally move more freely into your future. Today as the Sun joins Mercury and Venus already in Capricorn, you will feel a shift toward your career and purpose in life. This is an area you have wanted to bring changes to, whether it is a new project or even a new position.

But it is not just that you want or need change within your career but is genuinely related to your growth and will continue to go through. Your ruling planet, Mars, is still retrograde in Gemini until mid-January slowing down the action so that you can think things through more deeply. Use this Winter Solstice energy to settle into the quiet and prepare for the journey ahead.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.