The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Moon In Sagittarius, December 21 - 23, 2022

If ever there were a custom-made transit for putting the idea into our heads that we have got to quit waiting for love and move on...it would be Moon in Sagittarius, and it's happening today, December 21, 2022.

There comes the point where we know for certain things are not working out, nor will they ever work out, and because we are smart and on the ball, we know when to draw the line.

Whether our love revolves around someone entirely inaccessible to us, or we thought that that one person would finally come around—and didn't, it no longer matters. Today is the day we call quits, waiting for the miracle to come.

As we all know, Sagittarius is known for freedom, independence and freethinking; during Sag transits, we all figure out what means the most to us. Is it love? Is it security or money? Is health our number one focus?

During the Moon in Sagittarius, we are focused: we know what we want, and we know now what we don't want, which is to be kept on a string, waiting. We aren't here to wait for someone to decide whether we fit into their lives or not. And so, we will be walking away today—from love.

Love will always be there when we want it, but this whole game of hoping someone accepts us is tiresome and feels lacking in self-esteem. So, with the help of the Moon in Sagittarius, we will take back our self-esteem; It's time to draw on our strength now as we may feel as though we've given too much of our power away, waiting for love to show up on a white horse, ready to save us.

The three zodiac signs who quit waiting for love during the Moon in Sagittarius on December 21, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's rare when you give up on something, as you have this very determined sense of pride, and giving up on anything makes you feel like you've either failed or pooped out too early. When it comes to love, that's something you've always wanted, and yes, you've been idealistic in your search.

You've seen some winners and some real duds, but you can see that your interest in finding someone ideal is not working, and you are ready to give up. It's taken you quite some time to accept that the perfect person doesn't exist, and because you would prefer the perfect person to the dud choice, you will choose to walk away from the waiting game that love seems to offer you as its only choice. You aren't interested in waiting. You choose freedom.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This just isn't working, this 'love' thing. You've seen your share of relationships, and since none of them have ruined into lifelong partnerships, you're ready to call it a night, so to speak. During Moon in Sagittarius, you'll get the idea that it's better to keep the idea of love on the back burner for a while.

You're just not ready for all that love comes with, especially the part where you have to wait for someone to decide whether or not you are the one for them. It insults you, this wait, and you feel you are not worthy of such an insult. You deserve better, yet you cannot find the person who fits the bill, the one who makes things better. And so, on this day, you will quit waiting for love to drop into your lap to...make things better.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you are about to do today is major: you will quit waiting for love. But for you, Sagittarius, this may be a choice that takes you off the 'market' for good, as you have discovered that waiting for someone to love you is a dreary experience. You don't like feeling desperate, mainly because you aren't in the slightest.

You are, in fact, totally at home with being on your own, giving yourself the love you need in the form of self-care. It seems that nobody compares to you and that, in the long run, you are the one who comes to your rescue. You are the one who gives you the love you desire, and it is you whom you can trust with your own heart. Sound lonely? Not to a Sagittarius. The wait is over. Love yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.