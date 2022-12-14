The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 15, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We have a good day in store for us, as the tarot cards show signs of promise in the areas of work, friendships, career, and love.

The day's numerology adds up to a Life Path 6, the Nurturer.

This is good news for us, zodiac signs. The universe is giving vibrations that are loving and kind; ideal for this time of year.

When the tarot, numerology, and astrology are all in alignment with one another, it makes it easier for things to flow in the right direction.

Self-love, caring for others, tending to our needs, and being gentle with ourselves are all themes for the day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You are strong and capable, Aries. When it comes to hard work and effort few zodiac signs do it better than you do.

Today, the Ten of Wands shows a lot of hard work and effort is in store for you. You may feel heavily burdened, but despite the challenge, you'll be able to push yourself through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotionally today may be difficult even to the point where you shed some tears, but sadness, whether it be caused by a past memory or a sentimental commercial that reminds you of something you once had but lost is purifying.

Your hyper-awareness ushers in healing and helps you to let go so you can move on to the new year with fewer loose ends.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Even though you often get into the analysis of a matter, your heart is wide open and sensitive—able to receive all sorts of important messages from people in your life.

Today, you're in tune with the universe and all the things around you. You may not understand the depths of what is being communicated, but awareness is a wonderful place to start this journey of discovery.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Get involved, Cancer. Today, you'll be participating in a project on a whole, new level. You won't just be standing by watching others make the magic happen.

You'll be actively engaged and in the heart of all the busy work. You may not have a lot of time to volunteer if this is for charity, but your contribution will be much appreciated.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

It's not over until it is over, so until you have all you are doing is wrapped up in a pretty little bow.

There are a lot of important things left to do before you're ready for the grand finale, so keep up with the hard work. You will end strong and surprise all your friends in the best way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

In order for progress to happen, things have to change. You may not be comfortable with the idea that life will move away from how you know it now.

But it's important to go with the flow and see where the road may lead. All changes are an opportunity to experience something new, even if they aren't what you hoped for at first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You may be in the right place at the right time, as someone's conversation could be overheard by you to help you discover the information you weren't privy too.

How you decide to act afterward is up to you, but wise choices do require details and data, so you may consider this to be a lucky event, even if the truth was hard to hear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

The holidays are all about tradition, but if you find the old ways of doing things less than charming reinvent them with your own twist.

Check out fresh ideas on how to make this time of year sparkling in the way you want it to be. Look on Instagram, Pinterest, or scroll TikTok.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

People change, and that includes childhood friendships. You thought you'd say in touch forever, but families, college, and travel have turned you into two different people.

That's OK. You can still stay in touch, but it may be time to acknowledge that you're not as close as you used to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You are able to tell when something is wrong just by looking at a person. You may not know what it is that makes you feel a certain way.

It's hard to put your finger on a truth when you don't have cold, hard facts. But trust your intuition, no less. You have it there for a reason.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

People argue, but what matters is that you do not get into a triangle of communication.

You have to be direct with your thoughts and feelings. If you need to say something to a person, do so directly.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your ability to do the right thing is directly proportionate to your knowledge base.

You need to experience all that life has to offer you so that you can filter your thoughts through tons of information. This will help you to know what you need, and want, and is definitely on your no-no list.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.