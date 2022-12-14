The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 15, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, December 15, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun is in Sagittarius for one more week.

Today's Moon is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, which rules over daily routines, health matters, and small pets.

Thursday is ideal for tending to the details, remaining present in the moment, and making a plan for fitness-related goals.

If you have any last-minute doctor appointments to schedule, this is a great day to see when you can be squeezed in.

if you have a pet who needs a vet visit, check out dates and see what works with your schedule.

Plan to start a new year's fitness resolution, use today to workout your game plan, and see who might be willing to tag-a-long as a fitness gym buddy.

What else is in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, December 15, 2022? Read on to find out more about your daily horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take it easy on yourself, Aries. Today's challenge is to remain upbeat as you strive to get many things on your to-do list accomplished.

You're noticing all the details, as the Moon in Virgo boosts your perfectionistic side to an all-time high. As much as it is important to get things right the first time, don't forget to enjoy the process, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a bit of uncertainty in the air as the Moon connects to Uranus in your zodiac sign.

You are still a bit sensitive to sudden changes after the end-of-the-year eclipse season; however, take each moment in stride. It's not what you can control in life, but how you respond to the things that happen that make the journey memorable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your mind may run a mile a minute as you work through all sorts of options on how to surprise someone this holiday season.

The big day is still a few weeks away, but today you may decide to try something fun and playful just to see a smile on their face.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are a sensitive zodiac sign, so when you decide that you need to have an important conversation it takes a lot of courage to say so.

Today's Moon in harmony with Mercury emphasizes communication with an intimate partner.

If you have something significant that you need to make your loved one aware of, as tough as it can be to speak up, do so. You'll be so glad that you did!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

When it comes to being practical, there are few zodiac signs more interested in cutting corners and expenses than you.

You don't have time to waste, and today's energy invites you to consider the cost of improving systems that you use each day vs the amount of time that you waste when avoiding an expense.

In other words, it might be worthwhile to buy an organizer that's a bit more expensive but worth it in the long run. If it makes sense to splurge, then consider doing it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to do something outside of your comfort zone, Virgo especially if it will help you to break out of a holiday funk and get into a better move.

You may need to leave the house and go out and have fun doing something off the beaten path.

When you return back to your home, you'll feel much more refreshed and ready to tackle important business that has been left neglected.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You could be on the verge of discovering an important secret that may be an actual dealbreaker to a particular situation. People often keep secrets out of fear or when they have an ulterior motive.

You may not know the reason why a person would want to hide something from you.

But, the idea that you aren't receiving the same level of transparency that you give could be a heartbreaking moment for you. In the end, it's best to know what is real now than later so you can do what is best for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Seeing your friends go out and live the life they want to live can be such an inspiration for you.

Maybe you don't want to travel the world or go to distant countries but prefer to remain closer to home.

It's good enough to know that your best life is within reach. You simply have to make a decision to go out and live the life you want to love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Working hard to build the life you deserve takes a lot of time, energy, and focus. You need a lot of money to build a home, make it safe for you, and make it beautiful and inviting.

You want something that reflects your personality and tastes. As you save for your dream home, you might consider getting a signature piece of furniture now to commemorate the occasion.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

There's something beautiful about conviction and knowing what it is that you want in your life.

Your belief in yourself and your dreams are solidified today. You may see a life quote that inspires you to pursue a goal without fear or hear something on a podcast that resonates deeply with you.

Whatever it is that gets you feeling like you are ready to take charge of your future and fate, your confidence goes up a notch and helps you to stay strong where you need to be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A family is a dynamic group with varying personalities, desires, and expectations.

Today. you may find your own hopes are at odds with the majority. It may prompt you to make unpopular decisions, but instead of feeling bad for doing what is in your best interest, you'll sleep just fine tonight.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Cleaning, organizing, and getting things together for the new year can be a therapeutic exercise that gives you a way to think and get insight.

Something magical happens when you stop focusing on the problem itself and just let time work through the situation. Focusing on a task can help you clear your mind and then the solution presents itself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.