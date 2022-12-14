The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 15, 2022

It's December 15, 2022, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love. We all have good news in the middle of the month. We are so giddy about all the holidays and get-togethers we're looking forward to the end of the year.

Holiday stress has taken over, but it's the kind of anxiety that melts when something even slightly funny happens. Basically, this holiday season is a time for letting go.

Yes, we're excited, and yes, we are willing to pretend everything is just fine—bring on the laughs, as that truly is the best medicine.

The good thing about this easy-going attitude, which, by the way, is accentuated by the Moon trine Uranus and Moon trine Mercury astrology transits, is that we feel better when we take life less seriously.

We may end the day cracking up laughing over a stupid joke told to us by our partner or friend. The emotional unraveling is good for us, as we've been wound up tightly over the last few weeks; we could go for a good hysterical laugh.

For lovers, this is good stuff. We need today's less-than-serious vibration, as we've started to go nuts with the details.

How nice will it be to just fall into the easy-going embrace of our loved one? We don't need to be as present for the heart-attack-inducing stress of the season.

All, we need is to acknowledge that we are alive and well—and fortunate enough to have the love and support of a partner who is committed to us in body, mind, and soul.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 15, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today brings you a change in attitude. You have been so high-strung over the last couple of weeks that even friends and family have noticed...and they've said something. All you've really been needing is an opening, a vision of your life where all things don't seem to be crashing down on your head.

What you seem to have forgotten is that the person you are in a relationship with also happens to be quite a good clown and that you need to turn to them for laughs and levity.

That's what they are there for, and they are more than willing to deliver the jokes, the fun, and the promise of a day where everything isn't pressing you into a corner.

Allow the vibe of Moon trine Uranus and Moon trine Mercury to help release you from your holiday stress. Your partner is waiting on your call; take advantage of their kindness.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are about to enjoy this day very much because the levity brought about by your romantic partner is something that you feel you have so desperately needed.

Life got so heavy on you, so fast, and you feel as though you've given yourself over to stress and anxiety, almost to the point where it's just too much.

Anxiety strikes hard but gives you a break on this day, and it's just enough to set you on a new trajectory.

You don't feel as threatened after this day, because your partner was able to say just the right thing to you to make you feel great about life.

Sometimes, it's the simple things that do the trick for you. During Moon trine Uranus and Moon trine Mercury, words will come easy and love will flow, unobstructed. Today brings about a greater appreciation for your loving soul partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even though your romantic partner has done everything in their power to make you feel calm and at ease over the holiday season, you've been so wrapped up in your stress that you have simply ignored them.

You've chosen stress over love, and as the days go on, you realize that this is NOT going to work out for anyone.

During Moon trine Uranus and Moon trine Mercury, it will occur to you that you and your partner have not done anything more than stress out and that you both need a good, easy-going vacation of sorts.

With a few laughs shared today, you both will be opening the door to change things can't be stressful all the time, and with that knowledge, both you and your partner will effectively sit down to plan for that well-deserved vacation.

About time! It's happening, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.