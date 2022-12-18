The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 19, 2022

On December 19, 2022, the only problem we have are good intentions gone wrong. It's not a bad day, per se, but we will try our patience. As mentioned, we have great ideas and intentions for this day.

We don't have willing partners, and even close friends are nowhere to be found. So, how can we even attempt to do all these warm and fuzzy things without the support of our people? Answer: we can't. And we won't.

So, for three zodiac signs in astrology, we'll see a lot of inviting going on, with very little RSVP. We put out our thoughts, and we feel ignored.

We share our enthusiasm for love and life and find that everyone around us has got their head into something engaging. That thing has nothing to do with us. Oh well. Better luck next time.

We're looking at how the Scorpio Moon sextile Venus can become the biggest tease we can imagine. Looking good, feeling good, wanting to be social, giving love to the world and forgetting about it.

Not today. Keep the love alive inside yourself, but don't take it to heart when people ignore you today.

They are simply into their own thing, and while it may feel excluding, it's not; life happens, and it happens to each individual in their way.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 19, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Because you've been on this winning streak, you've come to assume it will last. That's great; your positive energy will help you manifest a better life. Unfortunately, that betterment will have to start tomorrow, as today is booked with hassles. Yes, you have to endure hassles now and then, no matter how perfect your life feels.

Even though you're on a winning streak, you can't control how others interact with you, and today will push all of your buttons. It's always a person. And here they come today, ready to challenge you to a competition.

Ordinarily, you like a good challenge, but you would prefer to be on your own today. This other person doesn't see it that way and will insist and insist until you finally give in. Ah, the compromises. Drats!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If this day doesn't have you screaming bloody murder by the end, you somehow missed out on this one, particularly the trash move made by someone at work. It looks like you've been shut out of the big 'bonus' that's supposed to come your way, as it does every year.

The people you work for have denied you the respect you deserve for the job you do so well. It might be too late, Virgo, and you might have signed on the way too deeply for this job and cannot just pick up and leave.

Still, on December 19, during Moon sextile Venus, you'll know you can no longer stay at this job of disrespect. You deserve better than this, and you know it. Your workplace may slip you a token of their appreciation, but it is certainly not what they owe you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's the end of the year, and you are tidying things up before taking a well-deserved break from work. It's not only the holiday season, but your birthday is coming up, too, as this is now Capricorn season, which generally makes you very happy.

All is well in your world. Now, if only your partner wouldn't take up all of your attention, especially in such a negative way. It's as if they can't stand that you pay such close attention to the details of work, and they've somehow convinced themselves that they should be jealous and spend more time with them.

This is a vicious circle, and you and your partner have played this game. It seems your partner doesn't quite get you, but today, it feels more obvious than ever.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.