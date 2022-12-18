The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During The Moon In Scorpio On December 19, 2022

The Moon in Scorpio does precisely what you think it does: it brings up emotions and anger. It makes us feel like starting fights for no reason whatsoever.

Not a very lovely transit, and one that happens regularly, so if you ever have a day where you feel like you can't control your emotions or you need to prod someone else for the sake of annoying them, then there's a surefire bet that Scorpio moon is at the heart of it all.

Today, December 19, 2022, will shed light on our relationships. We all know that there are no perfect romantic couplings and that we are just doing our best. It's hard to be with another human being, day in and day out, but there is a border that some of us will cross during the Scorpio Moon, and we will know in our hearts that we have problems.

We need to work them out or suffer the consequences.

So, we have a decision to make. We work on our love lives or let them fall into disarray. It's that simple. Three zodiac signs will have an opportunity today. If you are an Aries, Taurus or Cancer, you may see this opportunity as one that helps you get back on track with your romance.

Either way, today allows these three zodiac signs the leeway to finally make that move to get out of it. What will you do? Is this an opportunity to improve things, or does it let you see that your next move takes you out of the relationship altogether? Let's find out.

The three zodiac signs whose love life has problems during the Scorpio Moon on December 19, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your personal history has taught you that if it looks like a duck, acts like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it's a duck. That means when you notice that your love life looks, acts and 'quacks' like there's a serious problem in it, then more than likely, there ARE some severe problems, and you need to look at them. In your experience, problems are either dealt with head-on to make them work out, OR they are the sure ticket to the end of a relationship.

The end is coming, and you wonder if you want to save this thing or let it run its course. This one is up to you, Aries. You have the opportunity to mend this love affair and turn it around. Still, there's something inside you that hesitates, and that is because, on some level, you don't feel it will work out. Interesting.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are not ready to let this romance go, and if it means surrendering to compromise, you are willing to go the distance. You don't always get along with your partner, and if things keep on going the way they have been, then at this rate, you'll be broken up by the new year.

Neither of you wants that to happen. During the Scorpio Moon, you won't want to discuss it either because if you do, you'll both end up screaming at each other, and nothing will serve further. You love your person and you, but you are filled with a hot ego and angry passion.

This environment only makes you angrier and more apt to stick with your way of doing things. You will need to compromise this time, Taurus. If you can empathize with your partner, things will start to change for the better.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are standing on the threshold of something big; your entire love life is about to change, and you are not sure what your next move will be. The Scorpio moon has done its work, and it's finally put you and your mate at odds with each other; do you still love each other?

Does it even matter if you do? On this day, you'll notice that you love your person, but that love isn't enough, which will be A revelation for you. What else do you need, other than love, that this person doesn't seem capable of giving you?

The list goes on and on, but it starts with money, respect, attention, compassion, and concern. You don't feel your partner cares about you unless they are getting what they want from you. They are not concerned about your feelings, needs or demands. Scorpio moon brings this to light.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.