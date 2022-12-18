The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 19, 2022

These are some very intense days we've been having, and finding time to sit and talk with our romantic partners is hard enough. It feels as though we are being pushed and pulled.

While we know we have the stamina to endure it all, it sure would feel good if everything came with a promise that romance would return at the end of the day.

Warm snuggles will melt away all the troubles of the day.

Today is one such day, and it will be on this day that we feel good about love and the people we share it with.

With the Moon sextile Venus in the air, we can rest assured that on this day, December 19, 2022, we will find the love we've been reaching out for.

During the hassles and excitements, the ups and downs of the holiday season, and all that it demands, on this day, we'll be able to chat about the stuff that means the most to us. We won't be sacrificing love for the sake of 'getting things done.'

We also need to mention that today's transit is not just 'Moon sextile Venus,' it's a Scorpio Moon in harmony with the planet Venus. This means that establishing intimate moments together should go fairly easily and that there will be an emphasis on physical love on this day. So grab your partner and let them know how you feel, and expect to find out that the feeling is mutual.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 19, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll be taking stock of your feelings on this day as Moon sextile Venus works on helping you understand why you feel a certain way about a special person. On this day, December 19, you'll figure something out, and it will be extraordinary: you are in love.

As much as you didn't want to find yourself in love at this point in your life, you won't be able to deny it, and once you accept it as truth, you'll let yourself start having some fun with it. You've always shied away from love because you have this fear that it's somehow going to destroy you.

Yet, this new person in your life seems to promise nothing but wonder. You are smitten with them, and during Moon sextile Venus, you'll figure out it's OK to love someone. Take a chance, Libra, and dive on in!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

All you know is that you are with someone you adore, and if you can book some time with them today, then all the better. You might even be living with this person as there's a good chance this is your romantic partner. Still, the pace of December has you both so caught up in the frantic energy of the season that you need more time to spend together.

During Moon sextile Venus, which forms today, you'll notice that the two of you have empty schedules, and both have the same thing on your mind. You have wanted to spend quality time with your partner for weeks, and it looks like tonight is your lucky night, Scorpio. Relish the moment!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today gives you the idea that you and your loved one can play hooky, just like in the old days. You're feeling exceptionally lazy today, and even though you know what's ahead of you, work-wise, you feel like kicking back with your partner and doing whatever comes naturally. During the Moon sextile Venus, you concentrate less on the stress and obligatory functions and more on the person in front of you.

You don't always have days like this, so, in your mind, you want to take advantage of them. What makes following your heart so easy today is that your partner is all too eager to take you up on your offer to stay home. You'll figure something out to do; you always do. Enjoy your staycation, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.