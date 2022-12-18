The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, December 19, 2022

Today brings in the fateful energy of Jupiter crossing through the last degree of Pisces just before it shifts into Aries tomorrow.

So often, zero degrees get the most attention in astrology as it represents a new beginning; however, the last degree holds special significance.

Jupiter has been finishing its stay in Pisces since stationing direct in October.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and abundance in Pisces, a zodiac sign representing dreams and unconditional love; it truly helped make these themes more prominent within your life.

It has been a time when you have been encouraged to dream as big as you can and believe in what once seemed impossible; however, it nears this phase's end.

Jupiter moves through the last phases of the twenty-ninth degree of Pisces today before shifting into Aries tomorrow morning.

This degree of Pisces represents you feeling poised for change as if you are on the brink of something entirely new.

The twenty-ninth degree in astrology is often considered the degree of fate because it represents a completed cycle and a lesson learned; Whatever has been set into motion will now have to be followed.

So, whatever you have been focusing on or coming up with, you will be at this point where you are now poised for change.

It can be troublesome when it seems like a planet is shifting into a new sign just as you see progress within your life. However, it is also a reminder that the universe always has a plan.

While Pisces may have helped you clarify what you genuinely want and what you dream of, Aries will center around how to make that a reality.

Jupiter in Aries will dominate the energy next year. However, it also dips into Taurus, which provides good grounding energy for your goals.

Today, it is important to focus on where it feels you are poised for change and be honest about it. It may not be an area you are comfortable with happening within.

This is the work of the universe and life, as the parts of your life that need to change the most are seldom those that you want to, as there is the illusion of safety within your comfort zone.

Being poised for change also means you can begin taking those tentative steps toward a new future and life.

It means that no matter how much you have battled with that idea of readiness, you are as prepared as you are now.

The entire world now sits on the edge of newness, on the brink of what will be while still having what was in their gaze.

It is an in-between time, yet knowing where you are in this moment is not where you are meant to remain.

Yet, somehow, within all the questions, trusting the answers will come when they are meant to.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, December 19, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you thought last year was a wild ride, wait for what is in store for you. Jupiter is the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion. It helps you expand your awareness and life in all ways that align with your soul’s purpose.

While in Pisces, it helped you delve into your subconscious and explore truths that you may not usually allow yourself to feel—more greatly understanding the reality of the life that you are living.

As it crosses the threshold into Aries, it becomes about moving forward at all costs. Considering what you learned while it was in Pisces and now stepping into action as it shifts into your sign. As much as you may want to race ahead, pace yourself. This is absolutely a marathon and not a race.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter has been in and out of your sign this year and spent time here while in retrograde.

Jupiter, in the sign of Pisces, has helped you confidently own your truth.

You also are a deeply intuitive and spiritual zodiac sign, unfortunately. However, you allow far too many doubts to stop you from pursuing the path that is meant for you. Jupiter in Pisces has helped you trust these feelings.

Whether it is your intuition or the unique way you love, you see more now that something extraordinary and unique about you is your greatest gift. As Jupiter shifts into Aries, it becomes all about value, which includes the financial payoff of following your dreams right into your greatest purpose.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It still is your zodiac season for a few more days, which means that this is a transit that affects you more deeply, especially as Jupiter is your ruling planet. In Pisces, it helped you focus on themes surrounding healing your ancestral trauma, your family roots, and thoughts and feelings about the current place you call home.

You were allowed to think not just about what you currently are living but also the dream for what you hope you will be able to create.

This has renewed your passion for life. As it shifts into the part of your life that rules self-expression, joy, marriage, and even children, you are poised for change, allowing you to live your purpose more.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.