The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, December 11, 2022

December 11, 2022, offers another seemingly quiet day for three zodiac signs. Because of the accessible energy flow, this brings the best horoscopes to Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

There are no major planetary movements. However, the Cancer Moon has an agenda it will fulfill by the end of the day.

In astrology, it can often seem like the energy is quiet if a planet is not shifting from one sign to another or joining up to create seismic ripples in the sky.

However, even when this occurs, the Moon is often making its magic, which is valid today.

For most of the day, the Moon will be in Cancer, forming connections to Neptune in Pisces, Pluto in Capricorn, and Jupiter in Pisces before shifting into the passionate sign of Leo.

Though not usually well-known, these transits affect you on the deepest level because the Moon rules your emotional self.

The Moon not only rules your emotions, but it holds reign over your true self and how you feel about everything – even if you do not always show that side of yourself to the world.

There is a lot of change-orientating energy around right now as, within the past week, both Mercury and Venus shifted into Capricorn. The Full Moon in Gemini occurred alongside Mars, reaching its midpoint in its retrograde journey.

With so many planets moving externally in the heavens, now is the time when your inner world may be calling louder to you.

Right now, everything points to self-growth being the key to conquering that mountain in front of you. Still, self-growth also involves having deep conversations with yourself.

This is the process of filtering out how you truly feel, honoring your emotions, identifying where they are rooted and then trying to accept them so that you can then make big moves from them.

Actions are decisive when they align with your emotional body, which is what today is all about.

As the Cancer Moon harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces brings intensity and sensitivity to your emotions.

You feel everything stronger than ever before.

This leads to the Moon’s opposition to Pluto in Capricorn, which brings your feelings to the point that you can no longer ignore or deny them.

Frustrations are likely with this energy; however, they are also helping point you in the direction you genuinely want to go in and what is most important to you.

From this, you will be guided to explore your feelings through inner dialogue and conversations with others. At the same time, the Cancer Moon moves into a relationship with Jupiter in Pisces.

Jupiter in Pisces and the Cancer Moon help you share your feelings more easily and understand your feelings.

Your emotions may feel greater now, but it is also about understanding that these feelings are here to help you get to that next level of your life.

Later in the day, as the Moon shifts into Leo, it will remind you to follow your heart and that what you feel needs time to be felt.

Because self-growth is only possible when you are open to discovering why you feel the way you do.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, December 11, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today offers a lucky opportunity in love. The Moon will be in Cancer most of the day today as it connects with both Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces. Pisces energy rules luck within your life, including the expansions through travel or learning that can help bring this element more into your life.

As the Cancer Moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, some related themes will come up regarding how you genuinely feel about your partner or the connection yourself. Even if what comes up feels disruptive, with Pisces activating lucky opportunities, you are guided to share as you will invite more of what you want into your life.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is your birthday season, dear Sagittarius, and there is no better time to transform than now. Today, the Cancer Moon will be activating themes of intimacy and transformation.

Pluto in Capricorn, alongside Mercury and Venus, brings a great deal of focus to what and who you value most. while Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces are making you want to expand your home and family space and even bring significant changes to this area of your life.

It is a day for sharing what you have been thinking and, more importantly, feeling. Put some of those pieces together and see the bigger picture so that you can seize this opportunity that the universe is hand-delivered to you. Nothing must stay as it is, but it is up to you to change it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are in some fantastic energy as Jupiter and Neptune continue traveling through your Pisces zodiac sign. This energy helps you accomplish your greatest dreams, whether about some far-away adventure or one much closer to home. Today, the Cancer Moon activates your sense of self-expression, joy, and childlike wonder for life.

At the same time, Pluto in Capricorn may highlight the importance of those around you.

Last week the Gemini Full Moon and Mars retrograde affected your home life and family. These changes are still playing out but today helps to give you a chance to reflect more deeply on what has come up for you. Remember that home is not only where the heart is. It should also be a place of joy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.