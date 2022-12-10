The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their True Love During The Moon In Leo, December 11 - 13, 2022

Three zodiac signs find their true love during the Moon in Leo over the weekend.

Many people get it into their minds that this life provides one 'true love' and prompts us to get up and find that one person.

The pressure caused here is a bit of a laughing riot as we start to think everyone is our true love or should be.

So, if we find ourselves in love, we automatically jump to attention, thinking, "this has GOT TO BE my true love!" It might just be zodiac signs; it might just be. Then again, it might not be.

Whether I extrapolate for hours or shut up, the truth about human beings is that they'd instead opt for the miracle. If something like true love is a thing, then that's what we want. "I'll have what she's having."

We might be kidding ourselves about true love or want to get into it without it being criticized. But, we generally opt for the true love device, as it seems so promising. I mean, TRUE LOVE doesn't go stale, right?

Believing is seeing. Yes, you read that right. If we believe in something, we can create it, and during the Moon in Leo, December 11 - 13, 2022, we will choose to believe. We may fall deeply in love on this day and use that Leo energy to show our mates-to-be how enthused we are to be with them.

We want this love to be our true love, and in a way, our desires are noble. In the long run, all anyone wants is to be happy; if we consider the person we are present with to be our true love, then so be it.

Here's to life and experience! It's all good.

The three zodiac signs who find their true love during the Moon in Leo, December 11 - 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you find your true love today, it's because you wanted to. It also means that you have gotten over certain concepts from the past that have held you back, and now, you're ripe and ready to bring on the love. It's YOU who is the magnet today, Aries. You are the true love of someone else.

That person will find you because they are powered by the Moon in Leo. When they make their presence known in your life, you'll be so smitten by their nerve and cheerful demeanor that you'll feel this person could be nothing but your true love. Because in the end, you want someone who can make you laugh, Aries. You want to smile and be happy, and you want to laugh. This person does the trick in that department. Could love be any truer than that?

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you see someone you can call your 'true' love, you don't hesitate to go after them. There is someone in your life that you've suspected of such a grand title, and during Moon in Leo, your passions will rise to the surface, and you will be unstoppable. This is what you wanted!

You've waited for this thrill, but true love brings more than just thrills. There's commitment ahead and loyalty. There's getting to know this wonderful person inside and out and the joy of newness. During Moon in Leo, you will feel better than optimistic; you will feel recharged, renewed, and ready for this beautiful new love to take over your heart and mind. You may not know if this new love qualifies as 'true,' but you know it feels good, so why not go for it?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have always been the biggest romantic, implying that you're a fantasist; you idealize love and lovers. During Moon in Leo, you'll have the chance to pour yourself into someone again. This time, you'll go whole hog on the deal, Sagittarius, meaning you'll call this person your true love, and you will act accordingly.

You want nutty experiences like this; you WANT to believe. You get tired of your negative attitude, and you're even more bored entertaining your doubt; enough is enough. Yes, you can be the independent one, alone and on your own, but that part of you wants to come down with the people. That high horse of yours needs to be put to pasture. It's your turn to shine, Sag. It's your turn to love. Truly.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.