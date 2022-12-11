The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Betrayed During Moon Sextile Uranus On December 12, 2022

One of the things that this specific transit, Moon sextile Uranus, can do is affect how we perceive the world around us. Because Uranus tends to push us towards believing in ourselves, we can sometimes take that belief—too far to the point where we become unaware of what's happening around us.

We are naïvé during Moon in harmony with Uranus; we are so stuck in our own 'wonderful' world that we assume the rest of the world is on board with our 'mission for happiness.' Alas, this is where our naïveté shows us and puts us in our place.

Uranus' energy has us believing in ourselves and those who have shown us love. And that is why today holds devastation for some because we believe in that person, and it seems 'that person' isn't all they've said they are.

This is when we hear things and discover untold truths. This is the day, December 12, 2022, when we run into a situation that we can't avoid, and that situation is filled to the brim with hard-to-accept truths.

During the Moon speaking sweetly to Uranus, someone will be betrayed. By words and by actions. And as much as it won't feel good to be betrayed, it will feel even less good to know that we blindly allowed this betrayal to take shape in our lives.

This is a wake-up call, signs. Being betrayed is usually life-changing business; however, while we may not have seen this coming, we will certainly gain clarity and power through acceptance and the determination to 'do better next time.'

The three zodiac signs who will be betrayed during Moon sextile Uranus on December 12, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon sextile Uranus thwarts you from seeing a fundamental truth by setting you up confidently with the idea that if you believe in a person, they have to be great. This is naïveté, but it disguises itself as noble intentions and not without a bit of ego jammed in there for good measure.

Because we can't accept that we are in the company of someone we trusted, and yet, finding out that they have lied all along is just too much for our little brains to handle, yet...it's ON. It's happening.

You are being betrayed right now as we 'speak.' You believed in this person, friend or lover, and they discarded your trust and did what they wanted to do anyway, without your consent or concern.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

An interesting twist is happening today and will feel like a betrayal. Still, it's all about expectations that aren't met. What's meant here is this: On this day, December 12, during Moon sextile Uranus, you are going to come to understand that this one person, someone whom you count on with the entirety of your heart and soul, does not live for you and has no intention of coming through for you.

That is not because this person isn't respectful or even kind — it's because this person doesn't KNOW YOU. You have had it in your mind that this person somehow owes you a love life, yet that's the last thing on their mind.

You talked yourself into believing that the two of you were meant to be, yet there's nothing here. In a way, you have betrayed yourself by believing in something with no backup.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One of these days, you're going to start to understand that being naive isn't noble. Just because you believe in love, light, and the idea of the perfect romantic partner doesn't mean you get a good one. You have spent many weeks flattering this person, projecting great traits onto them, and talking about them as if they were the best since sliced bread.

You did not want to look at the beast's underbelly. During Moon sextile Uranus, that beast will not only become visible but also roar and want out.

You did not see this coming, but that is because you didn't SEE this person 'in reality.' You made them into a god, and now, you see just how un-godlike they are. It's more than a betrayal; it's a wake-up call. It would help if you started seeing 'the big picture,' Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.