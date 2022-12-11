The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 12, 2022

Who are the three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love on December 12, 2022?

Per astrology, today's planetary transits aren't the greatest promoters of love and affection, but we deal with conflict and get ourselves out of trouble quickly.

We work together when it comes to love. It is the type of work that lasts. Through hardship, we will find strength, and strength comes from togetherness.

We may share a secret with the one we love this week or find that we must reveal an aspect of ourselves that we've been keeping hidden.

Today kicks off a week for the revelation of secrets and noticing how we adapt very well to the things that have been kept out of our sight. We go from ignorance to wisdom in one week, and our love lives stand to benefit from this.

With the Sun in harmony with Saturn, the planet of structure, we're looking at how good luck in love takes the long road to get to us; however, 'getting to us' is the goal here, and this week will put us in touch with the idea of patience and waiting.

As they say, all good things come to those who wait. This week puts us on a trajectory for good things, pleasant conversations, and warm, honest, upfront, and personal love to occur.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 12, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's an excellent reason your day will be exceptionally positive regarding your love life: you are tired of the hassles and the never-ending issues that keep coming up. On this day, December 12, beneath a Sun with a smooth aspect to Saturn, you will insist on ignoring the problems so you can breathe. Enough is enough.

You've seen a lot of frantic movement over the last week, and you wonder why everything has to take on such dramatic heights. It's as if your life went into panic mode, and to save your relationship, you will ignore it. It won't be the first time a person decides to rewrite their fate, and it won't be the last time.

You will single-handedly resurrect your romantic life. It means that much to you; with that in mind, you'll be successful.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like you've let someone down, and stuff like that bothers you. You have someone who believes in you, so much so that they are willing to change everything in their life just for you. You owe them, Leo.

The person you lead depends on you to come through for them, and while you might know what the next move is, you know for sure that you love them and that you don't want them feeling unsure or even neurotic.

You recognize that you are at fault here, and you don't want to live with that hanging over your head, so it will be during this week that you bring out the big guns of change.

You've been challenged, Leo. Your partner needs you to do what you said you would, prompting you to take optimistic and effective action. Do the right thing, Leo. Show up for the relationship.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've just been a complete nervous wreck lately, and you know this shaky feeling cannot go on. You need to do some confronting on this day, Sagittarius. You're the one zodiac sign in astrology who is all about fearless confrontations.

You know very well that if you don't tell this one person what you feel, the moment will disappear, and nothing will be accomplished. So, today, December 12, will have you moving to express yourself.

Trust in the idea that whatever you have to say to this person you love and honor will only improve things in the long run. Do not fear their reaction, as they also love you very much. They are going through a tough time, requiring much more compassion than your argumentative skills. Listen to them and have patience.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.