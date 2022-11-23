The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, November 24, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 24, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday with the Moon and Sun in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Are you thinking about going back to college or signing up for an online course?

The Moon in Sagittarius is a wonderful time to explore learning new things. Other tasks that are great to do today include making travel plans or talking with a friend about the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's always nice to know about your family history, and if you have an interest in genealogy, today is a great time for visiting sites that help you find out who your distant relatives are.

You might discover secrets in your family that no one knows about but are extremely interesting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Are you single? If yes, this is the day to start looking to see if you may find your soulmate.

You never know who you may meet at the grocery store, or while out with friends, or even online ... just by being a bit more friendly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't have to do things the same way every time. You may discover a shortcut to completing a project.

Sometimes people spend too much time on a chore that can be simplified.

Ideas can be found on TikTok, YouTube or on community boards if you're looking for a specific hack, especially in cleaning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Let yourself be loved, Leo. Romance is out there for you if you're willing to allow a friend to give you the love and concern you long for.

Friends with benefits can lead to so much more if you are open to seeing where things can go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You can learn a lot from your parents, grandparents, and people who have lived a full life. Today, listen to their stories with a little more intentionality.

Allow someone to share their experiences, even if their background is much different from yours. There can be a few golden nuggets of wisdom that give you a fresh perspective.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes people gossip for no reason at all. Avoid individuals who seem to only discuss other people's business.

Even though it can feel like a compliment that they are sharing information with you, it's not. It can be a sign that they are likely to talk about your personal life, too, when you're not around.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Learn more about money and how it works. There are a lot of new ways to invest what you make.

Your employer may have a benefits package that you've not taken advantage of, but once open enrollment rolls around, you'll find it helpful to do so.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Do one small thing for yourself this week. Life can get busy and you end up neglecting yourself.

But, today, aim to get one nice thing done that makes you feel good inside.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are not controlled by forces outside of yourself. Inside you know that the past or certain unfavorable circumstances present challenges.

But at the end of the day, you determine your future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's so important to have good friends. You want to be around people with whom you can be yourself around.

Life is too short to hang out with individuals you only need when you are lonely. You can do so much more with your time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Why not work abroad? If you have been longing to go on a trip and work remotely, why not see what your options are?

You never know what path will open for you once you begin to ask the right questions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.