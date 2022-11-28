The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships, November 28 - December 4, 2022

As multiple planets align in both Sagittarius and Pisces, you will start to see the truth that you have been avoiding and come face to face with the reality that your decisions have created.

Sagittarius and Pisces are always searching for deeper meaning.

While Sagittarius prefers to focus on the far-off horizon, Pisces dives within the self to explore its own hidden depths.

This brings into focus the truth outside of you as well as within you.

It brings to light the consequences of previous choices and the reality that you may be finally reaping exactly what you have sown even if you had tried to tell yourself differently.

Neptune is now direct alongside Jupiter and the two will not stand for anything if it is not healthy, abundant, and based fully on truth.

They have learned too much to go back, and frankly so have you.

Make sure that you are putting your energy into where to go from here rather than only fixating on how you landed in this place where nothing is as you intended it to be.

Relationships become challenging when one or both people ignore their truth or purposely try to cover it up.

If you want to improve your love life, the first step will always be to improve yourself which means finally stepping into the light of the truth.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships during the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This may be a rough week ahead for Gemini, as so many planets are in Sagittarius which lights up your romance zone but at the same time, Mars is in Gemini causing some friction. You have been uncertain of your relationship since early autumn but have not felt like you were in the position to make any decisions and choices just yet.

Sometimes when you experience moments in life, you attribute it to your relationship instead of trying to see if it is something within you. As Mars turns retrograde and slows down you have been saved from making too rash of a decision, but this week it may finally become more apparent that the relationship you are in is not one you are meant to remain in.

This aspect of energy between Sagittarius and Gemini means that you are coming to realize that your relationship may not actually support your own truth. However, this looks for you, it may come down to you staying in this relationship or having to finally choose yourself.

Right now, with so many planets in Pisces, you also are having a strong focus on your career and work matters. This may even lead you to completely distance yourself from your partner and focus on work which is not going to help your connection either. Instead of just distracting yourself, try to deal with things head-on, even if you still feel like you are searching for answers or understanding.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In the coming days, the areas of your life that will be in greatest focus are secrets, communication, and expansion above and beyond where you are now. This does not bode well for your current relationship as there is likely a whole host of things that you have kept from your partner or even from you truly accepting your own truth.

Sun, Venus, and Mercury in Sagittarius right now are pushing you to do something different, this may even mean a short-term trip or that you are looking to do something to expand yourself and your life.

But with Jupiter, Neptune, Vesta, and Juno all in Pisces and all direct right now everything that has been kept in the darkness is now being brought into the light. Pisces rules this area of your life, and you are going to have to face reality even though you have been trying not to.

And that brings you to the conversations that you will have to have because of it. No one ultimately wants to end relationships during the holidays and in fact, most will do whatever it takes not to. However, sometimes this becomes a necessity and not something that you can ultimately control.

This week a relationship and a big part of your life are finally coming to an end. It may feel as if everything is crashing down around you, but you have to trust in the light that is starting to break through. Sometimes you really do need to burn it all down and start from the ground up.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn is in Aquarius this week making some positive connections to Mars in Gemini and Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius. It sounds good but for you, there is going to be some conflict between a romantic relationship and your friends or social circle.

Whether you have not been honest with them, or they have been with you, in the week ahead you are going to have to face the fact that everyone who says they are in your corner does not necessarily mean they are.

Because Saturn is in your relationship sector right now, it means that you are wrapping some important lessons about love, being yourself and what it means to listen to your own inner voice above all others. As the week progresses, it may seem that what you thought had stability suddenly no longer does.

The best thing that you can do is honor the energies coming in and not try to hang onto something that feels like it is falling apart. Take this as a lesson and learn from it. Even if you had the best of intentions at the start of your relationship, it does not mean that you were fully in the place to create the relationship that you need.

Look for where you ignored your own truth and needs and promise yourself that never again will you sacrifice yourself for love, or for the approval of others.

4. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Asteroid Pallas turns retrograde this week in Cancer which means that you are going to suddenly start becoming more aware of all the ways that you have neglected your relationship. The universe has been giving you opportunities to understand more deeply how your actions affect your partner.

Even if you feel like professional matters or other areas of your life are of greater importance, you still need to create space to hear your partner out. It all comes down to emotional intelligence and if you are allowing yourself to embrace the capacity that you have to feel and understand.

Pallas in astrology represents intuition and wisdom, when retrograde it tries to use these qualities to be able to overcome any obstacle at any cost. What you may realize though is that sometimes it really does become too late to fix what went wrong.

Of course, you may decide to try but be wary of thinking that you can throw a bunch of promises at a situation and fix everything instantly.

Sometimes the actions of the past truly do affect what becomes possible within the present. It is understandable that you may need to try to improve things before finally accepting that you cannot, but just be mindful of refusing to see the truth that this week will bring.

