The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For November 27 - December 3, 2022

It's a rough week for three zodiac signs starting November 27, 2022, and yes, even though we're quite over being tested or challenged, it looks like this year still has a few tricks in its proverbial bag.

Through December 3, 2022, the week comes with several troubling planetary transits, though there's nothing here that won't be smoothed out by the end of the week.

We are fortunate in that this week brings us the end of Neptune retrograde. Nightmares will end and inner peace will return. But until then, we will have to keep up.

There's a lot of tension in the air this week. We know how hard it can be to deal with family at times, and being that this is the holiday season, we may feel bombarded by people...and their opinions.

Oh, how people love to talk and opine; With Thanksgiving done and out of the way now, we might want to take this week to rest up, before it all starts up once again in a few days.

We have a Quarter Moon in Pisces coming up, which allows us to keep hope alive even when everyone around us is doubtful and negative.

And with Mercury sextile Saturn in the cosmic mix, we're looking at a week that may have us wanting to rebel against family altogether.

There will be words spoken, and some of them will be damaging. Nonetheless, family drama and social pressure are par for the course, and so, as we say, 'we'll deal.'

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for November 27 - December 3, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are somewhat of a people-pleaser, you might take on more than you are able to deal with this week, Aries. You feel like you need to be the one in control; there are too many family members around and they all seem like chickens without heads, to you.

You crave organization and a solid plan, and your Aries personality insists on being the one who will put it all together. What you're doing is that you are taking on more responsibility than you need, and it's not because you want to; it's because you don't trust that anyone else CAN do what you know you can do.

This is all holiday-related, Aries. You want everything to go well and for everyone to be happy, and when you realize that you can't control another person's behavior, you might become angry or incensed. You are feeling the final pangs of Neptune retrograde. Too much 'in the head.'

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Right now, you are in between everything. You aren't sure of what's going to happen with your living space or your job. The good thing is that it IS all up to you as to what happens, but the bad bit is that you are clueless as to what you will actually do. Will you move or will you stay?

Will you keep your present job or will you be relocating for another more high-paying gig? The last place you'll be living is in the present, and the future seems to be the only place where you can place your thoughts.

Soon all will become quite clear for you, and you'll feel much more at ease. As for now, this week, you will only know agitated anticipation and the idea that you might be spending a lot of money. The upside is that it's all for the good of your future. You may be smart, but you are not patient.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Melancholy follows you this week, as this is the time of year when you systematically go over your losses and heartbreaks. You can't help it, especially with Neptune in its last phase of retrograde.

You feel like punishing yourself, and even though you don't take on the blame and you do not hate yourself for anything that happened — or didn't happen, you still won't be able to stop yourself from reliving the pain of past memories and people you no longer speak with.

You have lost a lot this year, and in coming to terms with the idea that you will never again regain what you've lost, you allow yourself the necessary sadness. You would prefer to keep to yourself as you are not interested in sharing your pain with anyone. You know you'll get past it, and you know this must be done on your own time.

