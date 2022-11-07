The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Luckiest in Love The Week Of November 7 - 13, 2022

If your zodiac sign is up for learning some great lessons November 7 - 13, 2022, this week may be one of your luckiest weeks yet, especially if love is your interest and you happened to be with someone you don't fully understand.

This week opens up communications in love, but it may also offer us a different perspective on how we arrive at the right place of love, with the person we want to share our lives with.

This week lets us know that, while it may not always be easy, it will be worth it and that alone makes this week feel lucky.

First to make itself known will be the planetary transit that arrives on Monday, which is Venus square Saturn, shortly followed by Moon opposition Venus, which occurs during the Taurus Full Moon.

This is a very special lineup of celestial events and we will feel the influence during the week in terms of how we react to our loved ones, how we deal with stress in the relationship, and how we rise above whatever obstacles we feel are in our way.

Venus will trine Neptune during the week, as well, during the Cancer Moon, which couldn't be more perfect for those who really want to conclude their 'lessons' with the knowledge that everything is going to be OK.

Nobody's breaking up this week, and while things may get heated, and we may even feel like there's too much pressure to 'learn' the lessons that are laid out for us, we will get through it, and we will be smiling and perhaps even cheering by week's end.

The three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love the week of November 7 - 13, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Everything's coming up Taurus love, and who could complain, especially if you're the lucky Taurus in question here? You're going to find that if there was anything standing between you and your mate before, this week is going to not only clear up any previous misunderstandings, it's going to have you both convinced that everything you go through is 'part of the plan'.

In other words, all roads lead to a better understanding of what love means to you both, as well as an acceptance of 'why' you found each other and what you mean to each other, in the long and short run.

This week is going to have you crossing another threshold together, and in surviving this kind of love test, you become stronger in a union. Your big night will be during the Full Moon in Taurus, on Tuesday, November 8. Enjoy, and cheers!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As the Moon grows to full status, in Taurus, you, too, will feel that you and your partner are growing as well, and after this date, as the Moon begins to wane, you'll both get the feeling that you've entered into a new 'zone' with each other...a better one.

Something has happened recently that has brought you closer; it may not have felt like that was possible as it was happening, and yet, nobody budgeted; nobody ran for the door, in fact, you both someone began to realize something about the other one: you are both down for life.

You don't want anyone else, and you can safely say that you know, with no uncertainty, that this is what they want, too. There's a feeling of togetherness that comes with this week that not only brings about feelings of love but of security and solidity. You are now entering The Real Love Zone.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The love you have for your partner is one that is based on tolerance, patience, and deep compassion. You have loved this person for a very long time, but that doesn't mean it's ever been easy, in fact, you sometimes wonder what you're getting out of all of this spent energy.

This week has you compartmentalizing your love, which means that you are able to focus on the good while releasing the 'bad' or rather, the things you've come to judge too harshly about this person. When couples spend 'too' much time together, familiarity becomes resentment, and it happens very easily.

Enough of that and you'll experience only woe. The full Moon in Taurus helps you to switch gears; this week you'll feel a shift in perspective. You and your partner, both, will recognize that it's time to bring back the magic and the passion, and this desire will be very sincere.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.