The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For November 7 -13, 2022

We win some, we lose some, and we deal with it. "Coulda, woulda, shoulda, didn't." Ah well.

Welcome to the week of November 7th through the 13th. It's got plans for us, apparently, and not all of those plans are what we wished

for. So is life, always there with a surprise to have to get over, or past, or through. As they say, the only way to find the solution is to do it, and in order to get to it, we have to go through it.

What do we have here? We're looking at the tricks and foibles that come along with astrology transits such as Moon sauce Pluto (yikes!), a full Moon in Taurus (not so yikes-worthy but still a bit of a drag), Mercury opposite Uranus (double yikes), Sun opposite Uranus (come on, we're reaching our quota of yikes material, already!), and that one final slap called Scorpio in Neptune.

Yeah, this week is not for the faint of heart. But will that stop us? Heck no. We are strong, we are tough, and we are (semi) invincible.

This week is dedicated to missing opportunities, miscalculating our reactions to whatever it is that bothers us, possibly ending a relationship that should not be ended, AND wanting very badly to just get into bed and lay there for a week, under the covers, with some non-committal movie playing in the background.

Many of us will want to escape during this week, but if asked for a reason as to why we feel this way, our only answer would be, "I don't know." NOT helpful! Still, we persist.

The three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes for November 7 -13, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If only this week could just back off for a minute or two, then you'd be able to find your bearings and figure out what to do. This week has you pulled; this person needs you, that person demands your attention, and the idea of getting anything done is starting to look like a pipe dream. It's as if this entire waste goes wasted simply because you can't figure out when or where to start.

You will see hassles at work, and confusion at home; you'll want to remain peppy and active, but every step you take will somehow take you away from the activities you need to be involved in.

The good part is that it's not tragic or even serious, but it's a dang drag is what it is. Things like excessive traffic will bog you down, or having to wait forever in lines...yes 'lines' not lines. Eventually, it will all smooth out, but until then, keep the faith, Big T.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As a Gemini, you'll probably resent the numerous incidents that will occur this week where people speak for you. Yes, you read that right. You will want to open your mouth and explain something, and more than once, someone will step in to 'explain' what you mean, to others. As if they could possibly know what's inside your head!

You have some very specific instructions to go over, and there's someone in your camp that doesn't trust your ability to gather and please the people. This isn't a sermon, though, and you're not here to gather and please — you have one goal: to make things work.

Your good intentions, however, will be overlooked and someone in your life who is overly dominant will step in to 'save you.' Being saved is the last thing you need, and yet, you won't be able to shut them up. Patience, Gemini. Patience. This week won't last forever.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You would think that during Scorpio season you'd get a break, and if you do it's just not coming this week. What is coming, however, is this dire sense that you're not going to be able to complete anything no matter how hard you try.

You are being officially 'thwarted' my friend, and that means doors will be closed to you and opportunities will be rescinded. You are not getting what you want this week, but that doesn't mean everything won't fall into place next week.

Still, 'next week' feels like a million years from now, and while your zodiac sign hovers in Neptune, you'll get the hint: It's better to retreat than to go forward, at this particular juncture.

This is also a good week for you to check the connections; there are things in your life that are no longer relevant. Events that have expired may need your attention so that you don't show up only to find there's nothing going on.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.