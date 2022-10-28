The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 29, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, October 29, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 29, 2022:

Aries

Aries, today. you get a surprise visit from someone you love. This can become one of the happiest moments of your life. To see a person you haven't seen in a while is definitely a sight for sore eyes.

Taurus

You can worry yourself to pieces today if you allow your mind to get the best of you. Try not to allow the little things to get under your skin. Instead, be open and brilliant so that others see you for you.

Gemini

No more tears to cry, Gemini. You have shed the last tear for someone who does not deserve it from you. You are moving on wth your life and you'd like to have someone do the same with yuo.

Cancer

You can love someone with all your heart, and still not be able to fix them. You can share your deepest desire to love and support another person, but you can not do the work for them, no matter how much you love and care for their personhood.

Leo

Taking a break can be a good thing. Some relationships just need a small separation for both parties to realize how much they have and what they can lose when being without each other.

Virgo

You don't have to wonder about what-if when the person you want is in your life now. It's so easy to think that things will be better one day, but you may be surprised at how wonderful you have things later. This can help to instantly improve your perspective and happiness.

Libra

Love is a serious subject and one that you do not take lightly. You are ready to give your heart away, and the right person will be there to help hug your fears and let them go back to where they all belong.

Scorpio

It's about giving and taking, Scorpio. When you are ready to cherish a person with all your heart, measure the cost.

Marriage is not easy for anyone, and having expectations can only hurt in the long run.

Sagittarius

When you're madly in love, you forget that you have fears. You are in a place where you experience less fear and more love. You are ready to explore what this means for you on the inside of your heart.

Capricorn

When you have found a friendship in your partner you have found something entirely unique. Love life this does not happen every day. When you know it's real, you'll see signs from the universe all around.

Aquarius

When it comes to love, you'll want to be creative in expressing how someone else makes you feel. Find new ways to surprise each other. Be open to sharing new experiences that help you grow closer a little more each day.

Pisces

Just when you think that love is over, you find a way to recreate the spark you once lost. You find what you were looking for after all in the eyes of the one you are with. It helps to restore your faith and belief in unconditional love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.