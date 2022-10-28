The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 29, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, October 29, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Saturday's tarot card reading.

We are ready to help others this Saturday, but the numerology and tarot reveal how we need to be careful not to lose ourselves in the process.

This weekend we want to experience all the joys that life can bring, and with the numerology of the day is a 9, the Humanitarian.

It's time to focus on the things that bring us closer to our friends, family, and other humans.

Even though this may not feel easy to do when the Moon is in the sign of Capricorn.

Capricorn relates to the Devil tarot card, which is about power, temptation, and sometimes deception.

We have to be mindful of our choices when around others. We may collectively be vulnerable to peer pressure and want to people-please a little more than is good to do.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

You have worked relentlessly to get where you are today. As a result, you have so much to be thankful for. Your health, your prosperity, and your success. Even if you're not where you want to be yet, you're getting there.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Don't let the dark side of life get you down. It's so easy to think negatively when you hit a roadblock.

Things happen. This little setback in your relationship will be one to laugh about in the future. For now, everything feels so intense, but soon you will be back to your old self.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

There is no reason for you to put on a facade. You can be both weak and strong at the same time.

When you can admit that you were wrong or that you made a mistake it shows good character. You are able to be humble and that is what counts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are ready to jump into a relationship feet first. Your heart can tell that this person is special and different. The experience of love you are having is like nothing you've ever shared with another person. This is a one-of-a-kind moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't get complacent and tolerate something you know you do not want. Enough playing the nice person. If you feel like something is not working for you in the relationship, speak your mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

When you are in a relationship, it takes two people to make it work.

But there will be days when one of you isn't feeling well and the other may need to do a little more. It's a beautiful thing to experience the giving and taking of love with a person who does the same for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Confusion is to be expected. When you aren't sure if you are ready to be in a relationship it's normal to freeze around the topic of commitment.

You may be ready to talk to a person or even flirt, but to be in a relationship 100 percent is a big deal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

You are going through the motions. Something has not felt right for you, and you are unsure what it is. When your heart is uncertain, pay attention.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Someone may be gossiping to you today and it's up to you to decide if you will tolerate their stirring of trouble by speaking on a topic they ought to be quiet about.

You may dislike overhearing what they need to so. But this is also a lesson for you to learn, be careful around people you know that gossip.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

The past can be a beautiful place, especially when you are thinking fondly about a person you once loved.

You can't go back but you can appreciate the goodness this brought to your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Every single day is a gift and you've been granted a chance to see the world and do things others cannot.

You have been given so much. That is why. you've become such a generous person.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You have a spark of an idea and it brings to you a desire to start inventing things.

You may not need much to begin but your own sweet, tears, and drive to succeed.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.