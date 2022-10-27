The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On October 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, October 28, 2022. It's a great day for all zodiac signs, according to Friday's tarot card reading.

Today's numerology is 8, the Powerhouse, and this is when we feel ourselves going from weakness to strength or fear to love.

We are marching toward 2023, and now with October nearly behind us we have things to manage and life becomes ultra busy.

The holiday season launches with Halloween, and then before you know it we will be wishing each other Happy New Year asking ourselves, "Where did the time go?"

The time went and is gone, and today is the last day of Jupiter retrograde on the Aries/Pisces cusp.

When Jupiter re-enters Pisces for the last time this year, and not again until another 12 years we get a hefty dose of spiritual energy coming our way.

The tarot cards can pick up energy from the changes taking place on a cosmic level.

What will your tarot card say to you this Friday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Moving on can be a sticky mess if you are still holding on to feelings of the past.

It can take time for you to forget about your ex, although you may not fully do so.

You will eventually replace the memories with new ones and gradually think of them less and less often.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

When you feel strongly about something you know in your heart you are willing to fight to defend your beliefs.

Today, you may be challenged about a few things in your world because others do not understand or share your same outlook.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Relationships can be complex and difficult to understand. This is an adjustment period for everyone.

Be patient. It can take time for people to learn each other's ways and be OK with living in the same space as a blended family.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Rarely will you have a moment in life where someone won't be a bit jealous of what you have.

They may be coming from a place of hurt or a feeling that they can't do what you do for their own reasons.

You aren't responsible for their happiness. Keep being you and know that your actions are a light of hope, even if they don't see it that way right now.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You don't always have to push through a difficult situation to show others how strong you are.

Sometimes slowing down or allowing things in life to come to a halt is all the strength you need to display.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Just when you think it's all over you get a breakthrough moment. A flash of insight can come in.

A job offer from a company you thought hired someone else can present itself.

The ex you thought was gone for good suddenly wants to work it out. Things happen for you and it feels so good to know that this is your day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Almost anything in life can become an obstacle to your growth if you allow it to be that way. It's ultimately up to you to decide what you will permit to be a stepping stone on your life's journey or a stumbling block.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Wisdom can help you to navigate the challenges you face in life. Wisdom is always revealing itself to you, and all you have to do is take a small break and listen to your heart.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

When life moves so quickly it is much easier to make unnecessary mistakes. Don't be afraid to ask for more time to get a project done, especially if your reputation is on the line.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

There's something special about peace and quiet. You want to take a moment out of your busy day and get lost in your thoughts. Enjoy some peace and quiet to hear your inner voice speak.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

A message may not come at the time you hoped to receive it. But even hearing news late can teach you something about the situation. Take notes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things happen to both bad and good people. No one gets luck by chancge. Many times they made a decision to be there they are and destiny met them along the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.