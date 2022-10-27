The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Friday, October 28, 2022

Friday brings a fortunate astrology forecast for three zodiac signs resulting in a day filled with luck in love.

The three luckiest zodiac signs on October 28, 2022 are Gemini, Cancer, and Leo.

The Moon square Neptune transit is in our celestial skies this Friday, October 28, 2022, and it has a beneficial influence on love horoscopes in the form of a 'dream come true.'

Neptune is especially good at making a zodiac sign feel as though they are the luckiest in love. In astrology, the planet Neptune rules Pisces and dreams, which is why it reminds us of what we've always fantasized about when it comes to romantic love.

Neptune is what makes this Friday the luckiest in love for these three zodiac signs.

Neptune's energy works on 'potential' and can surprise us when we see that a wish for love is met. Friday, October 28 is full of manifestation and magic. We will see our love interests grow on this day. We will are pleasantly surprised by the thoughtfulness of our partners today.

Neptune's energy isn't always positive, but it always 'can' be, depending on what we do with it. We all have ideals in our heads, things we want to accomplish, and dreams that we won't let go of simply because they are just too good to not at least try to manifest.

Today, October 28 is the day when dreams meet reality and the result is loving, trust-instilling, and hopeful.

And while Moon square Neptune affects all zodiac signs, only three will take its hopeful message to heart. On this day, we will see a change in our loved ones.

In this case, change will not scare us, nor will it detract in any way from the relationship.

Today is a good Friday for noting just how far your partner has come in terms of what they are willing to reveal about themselves, as well as being able to accept just how much they love us. Prepare to be loved, today! It's on.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 28, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Riding with Neptune's energy has always brought your zodiac sign good fortune, and love, on this Friday, astrology is about to show you what's coming to your love horoscope.

You already know that your relationship is based on forward momentum and growth.

Each time you learn something new about your person, you feel better about them as well as what it does for the relationship, itself.

Each day you learn something new about this person and on this day, during the Moon square Neptune, you will see that you may have underestimated your partner's ability to grow and excel.

Today removes those scales from your eyes and lets you see that you are in the company of someone who is not only truly brilliant but truly loving and kind.

You might even have to wipe a tear of joy from your eye today, as you come to terms with just how awesome a person your partner really is.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During Moon square Neptune, you will get the chance to see your partner in a different light. You may have already come to the conclusion that you know this person inside and out.

It's arrogant to think that way as no human being really knows what's going on inside any other human being.

However, your limited perception will be blown apart today as you see your partner in action; this is someone who knows what they're doing and where they are going.

It seems they aren't as stunted as you might have thought, and it's now your turn to stand back for a moment and let them have the floor.

You are with someone who is far smarter than you ever gave them credit for, and all of this will come as a great and welcome shock to you. Cherish what you have, Cancer, and acknowledge it!

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Neptune transits are not usually the ones that end up changing YOUR life, Leo, although you may change via someone else's change today. This means that the person you are with seems to be on to something...something positive.

You begin to notice a change in them, one that leads them to feel more upbeat about life.

They seem to be embracing just about everything, and in a way, you're almost jealous of their happiness. Before you throw yourself into all that negativity, stop and take notice: if they can do it, so can you.

After all, you are the mighty Leo, and something as simple as making your love life a happy one should be a no-brainer for you.

And it's no biggie; you see that your partner feels good and instead of challenging them and bringing them down, you decide that 'theirs' is the road best traveled. Time to change your ways, Leo.

Nothing a little ol' Moon square Neptune couldn't help out with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.