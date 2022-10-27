The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, October 28, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 28, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday with the Moon in Sagittarius and the Sun in Scorpio.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, October 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

A recent conversation can have you so mentally stimulated you’re ready to experience and explore the world at a high level. Today is perfect for checking out what cultural events are scheduled in your home community and making plans to go out and see what hidden treasures are in your own backyard.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Financial pressures in the world can have you searching for opportunities that involved investments and real estate. Reach out to a financial planner or see what news is trending in the areas of crypto and the stock market.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your personal goals and ambition drive you to change your outlook this week. Before you make big, swooping changed that impact others, check in for their input.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A thorn in your side from a past relation may remain a source of tension. During times of stress, healing and grief seek the advice and help of friends and professionals that understand the magnitude of what you have experienced.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

An event or change at work may result in you wanting to try something new. Despite the inconvenience this presents, it could be the motivation you needed to go back to school or start searching for a new job. This time around passion feels more important than money.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You’re easily hooked into political debates with others and can be pulled down the rabbit hole online in chats and conversations via social media. You will want to set a mental cut off to avoid wasting too much time on a post that you know what go anywhere at the end of the day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Sometimes it is better to keep things to yourself until what you’re working on is ready to be released to the world. You may be entering into contracts soon and there can be some talks that need to remain private. Don’t be too open when exposing your thoughts can leave you vulnerable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Recent secrets exposed in the news about corporate breaches of trust or celebrity choices can have you feeling stressed. You may have some investments impacted by current events. Keep a pulse on what’s going on and don’t avoid looking into the situation for long term or short term solutions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Relationships can go separate ways. You may need and even like to have more space right now from someone you have enjoyed being with. You might prefer to focus on your own business and personal affairs until you’ve settled down again and are ready to socialize.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Past experience has taught you to be mindful and cautious with people who are too friendly too soon. For now, what appeals to you when it comes to relationships is slow growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re ready to do something highly creative and to enjoy a fun and festive weekend. You may find it therapeutic to paint, art or write. Express yourself in artful ways to escape every day life for an evening.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When home is a little intense, it’s nice to go out and have some simple fun. Laugh and enjoy time with friends. See a comedy or go to an Improv for a good, healing laugh.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.