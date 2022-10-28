The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 29, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Oct 28, 2022
Your daily horoscope for October 29, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday with the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn and the Sun in Scorpio.
We have a powerful few days ahead of us, and today Cardinal, water, and earth zodiac signs end this month strong.
The Sun will be in the intense sign of Scorpio while the Moon leaves adventure-seeking Sagittarius to transit through Capricorn, the zodiac sign who rules work, social status, and in its own right—power.
Between the Sun in Scorpio and the Moon in Capricorn, we can feel an intensity we do not get very often.
There's a sneaky side to this transit as both of these signs are ruled by malefic planets—Pluto and Saturn.
Judgment can come pouring down from the heavens if we slack off and don't do the heavy lifting at our jobs or our relationships.
However, Jupiter has slid back into Pisces, bringing rewards for the people who have remained persistent all year and did what they had to do, no matter what.
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 29, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your dream job may be within reach, Aries, so don't sit on your laurels. Start sending out applications and get an interview.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of career, and this is a time when a jump in your social status can manifest for you. Be proactive, though. The universe may pave the way, but it's you who has to do the hard work.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It's time to rediscover a love of reading. You are a visual person, but there is some merit in listening to or reading a good book.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of education, and this is the perfect time to pick up a novel or article you would like to read. Let yourself fall back into the practice of reading something daily.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Don't be a tell-all. Sometimes you may feel like you want to shout your love at the top of the hills, but not everyone needs to know the details of your relationship.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of secrets, and it's a big hint. Keep certain things to yourself.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You are ready to take the leap, Cancer, and say to someone you'd love to be their one and only.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of commitment, and some of the fears you've had about being vulnerable seem less scary. You are ready to open your heart in a big way.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Make a little change in the way you do things. You are ready for a small switch-up in your daily routine.
It's not only good for your body but also your mental health. The good news is that you have a few days to figure out what will work for you while the Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of routines.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Are you ready to be swept off of your feet? You may find that it's so easy for you to give your heart away to someone you really like.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of romance and this is a beautiful time for a new relationship and for something wonderful to start in your love life.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
You love children and everything that comes with having a family.
So, while the Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of family, you may be looking to start your own or expand the family you already have by adding another little one. This could be a fertile time for you, Libra, and if your biological clock is ticking, the timing could be perfect.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Speak plainly, Scorpio. There's no substitute for speaking clearly and without holding back.
Honesty is the medicine that heals when the Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of communication. Be bold and open to express your words without worrying if you've said too much.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Is it time to look into purchasing a new home?
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of personal property, so if you're in the market for putting in offers or checking out what is currently being built, make time to check out the MLS or to drive around and see what areas interest you.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
There is always room for growth. The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of personal development, and this is a great time to get caught up in educational requirements you need to meet for your job or to sign up for online training to improve your skillset in your career.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
A friend or someone you know may struggle with a bit of envy. The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of hidden enemies, and this exposes their hidden agendas and brings things to light.
Pay attention to the way people around you act and also heed your intuition when it comes from a good source.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
It's a beautiful time of year to bond over hot chocolate, holiday shopping, and talking about family and tradition.
The Moon enters Capricorn, your sector of friendships, and having a bestie who loves to do the same things you do is invaluable.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.