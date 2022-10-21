The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 22, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 22, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday with the Moon in Virgo and the Sun in Libra.

There's an air of intensity that can be felt across our lives this weekend.

For some zodiac signs, sensing that a change is looming spawns action and a desire to do things in a different way.

Down to our bones, we may feel the upcoming change of the Sun in Scorpio season followed by the New Moon in Scorpio.

Saturday is also the last day of Saturn retrograde, and in Western astrology, the planet of karma will turn direct in Aquarius this Sunday. In sidereal astrology, you may hear it is happening in the sign of Capricorn.

In astrology, Saturn rules both Capricorn and Aquarius, and now that Saturn will finish its last retrograde for the year, it gives and takes away. In other words, "we begin to reap, what we have sown."

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today is perfect for reorganizing certain areas of your life that you felt were irreparable. A relationship or friendship you thought was over may have signs of hope afterward. Shake off the feeling that things could never be the same; maybe they aren't meant to be. Perhaps you will be even stronger than before, and that is why things had to fall apart in the first place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friendship may be showing signs of romantic potential. The change in a relationship may throw you off a little bit at first because who would have thought that it would happen? This may be the type of surprise that makes your heart skip a beat because not only are you falling in love, but it is with your best friend.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Listen to good advise when it is given. At first, a person may seem to be controlling by how forceful or authoritatively they try to give input. Their delivery may not be the best but check the message. Sometimes it can be the right one for you, but not told in the perfect tone.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Take notes, Cancer. You may be getting a lot of information today from various sources and people. Even though you have an excellent memory, a few notes can help you to keep tabs on what was said and what you need to follow up on.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Have an intention for what you hope to attain, Leo. You are investing so much of yourself into this relationship or project. Why not get the most you can from the experience, especially since you have poured your soul into it?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Think highly of yourself, Virgo. A toxic friendship left you feeling doubtful and insecure when it comes to your self-worth. But the truth is you are amazing, and just because someone else didn't see all you bring to the table does not mean that you are any less than you truly are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

After you've experienced deep healing, the past can start to appear beautiful. Your experiences have taught you so much about your life and who you are. You may not understand why a situation took place, but you can embrace the impact it has had on you and your personal development.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you have to let your guard down. When you are around good friends and people who know you well, you don't have to put up any false pretenses or act as though you are someone you are not. Be yourself, and then let others love you for who you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are becoming more and more aware. You have learned so much about the process of success and it has been a hard, long road to travel. Now that you are finally at the peak of your career, you can apply your newfound wisdom and give back to others who are hoping to learn from you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This day was made for spiritual growth and healing. The moment you become aware that your life is about to change, amazing things start to happen. Doors open. You start to get excited about the potential ahead, and you begin to make choices that match your hopes and dreams.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your giving nature is contagious, Aquarius. People who see how much you give of yourself are inspired to be givers too. You may not even know how many people you have influenced just by doing something you feel passionate about.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Everyone makes mistakes, and when you do it's important to acknowledge what has happened. What you take ownership of, and try to fix, shows how amazingly strong your character is.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.