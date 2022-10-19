The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, October 20, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 20, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Thursday with the Moon in Leo and the Sun in Libra.

It's a perfect day to catch a movie or to have dinner at a restaurant with a karaoke night or live music with a big floor to show off your dance moves.

When the Moon is in Leo we are fiery and proud, and we love to show off a little bit.

If you're a Leo or Gemini, you'll want to get your attention and if you don't, you may sulk and withdraw until someone finally notices your absence.

Love and the limelight may not come easily, and if that happens, some shyer zodiac signs will be unwilling to work for it.

It's a go-with-the-flow day when the Sun in Libra is social and balanced.

When we have the planets that rule the day and night in these two signs, it's time to go out and have fun with friends.

You don't want to sit at home or avoid social contact. It's time to enjoy a festive evening.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's a creative day for you because the Moon is in Leo.

You will crave to be the center of attention. Even if you have to try a bit harder to get it from others, you are willing to work hard for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take pride in what you do today, Taurus. For one more day, the Moon is in your home sector, making you think about family and comforts.

Whenever it comes to the people and things you love, you're like a protective parent who watches over friends and family to make sure everyone has what they need. Whenever something needs to be done, you're up for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With a fiery Moon in your communication sector, be careful when speaking in groups. You may be chattier than usual and at risk of taking over the conversation.

Pay attention to how things flow so that you are able to listen when it's the right time. Then, share when others are able to take in all that you need to say.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On a day like this, you just can't help but shop, and it will be quite difficult not to buy something for yourself when checking out the latest sales.

If you are lucky, you might find the perfect gift that you will love to own one day. Whenever you find a good deal, be prepared to buy a matching set of the same item!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As a professional, you are entitled to feel proud of your work.

Today, you are lucky enough to be rewarded for putting in so much effort that pays off in such an amazing way.

When you've done a good job, reward yourself with a special dinner or a night out.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

People don't want to hear bad news, and if someone keeps talking about the past, you tune them out.

You're ready for fun topics and conversations. Bringing down your mood with holiday talk or uninteresting topics won't help. Focus on the things you truly are invested in and love to learn more about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being around the right people can do you a world of good. You are ready to socialize and have some fun. You can grow your network by leaps and bounds, and make meaningful contacts at work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You stand out from the crowd today, Scorpio, and it is as though you can do no wrong. All the hard work you put into your personal development and mindset is starting to show, and others take note.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Believing in yourself can be slightly tricky when you are also wanting to self improve. It's OK to be confident, but keep things in balance by also being willing to hear feedback from others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you have more than what you need, you like sharing your opportunities and gifts with others. You are giving, charitable and kind. When it comes to helping children and others in need, you are the one to call.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a wonderful day for love, Aquarius, and you may find that you have met your soulmate. When the Moon is in Leo, you're more open to romantic gestures from others and can embrace their affection.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Working for what you want is always a smart idea, especially if the timing feels right. You know what work needs to be done now, but there is so much more to do. The only way you will see what that is is if you begin.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.