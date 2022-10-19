The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 20, 2022

October 20 looks like it's going to provide an ample dose of good loving to all of those who are up for it.

The way it works is like so: if you believe in love, then you will see it manifest before your eyes, today.

While that may sound a bit trite, it's what works. Believe in love and watch it blossom. Doubt it, and watch it vanish like smoke into thin air.

This day is for the believers, the folks who trust that a life spent loving another person is the right life for them.

Support comes from on high, literally, as transits Moon sextile Venus and Moon in Virgo take center stage. These events will practically be pushing us into the arms of the ones we love.

October 20 isn't merely for loving someone else or being loved; it's for physical love as well. This is a good day to show a loved one that we are here for them, in body, mind, and soul.

Moon in Virgo appeals to our intellect; we know deep inside that we've made the right choice in being with the person we are now with.

We may even go a little too far in our 'analysis of a romance,' but our deep dive will be met by our partner's open personality. Their attitude is, "I'm all yours. What is it that you want to know?"

Sharing deep conversations and profound communication is what today is all about. Share and share alike, signs!

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on October 20, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's almost as if you feel the pressure is off you now and you can finally relax into the relationship you've built with your special person.

You like the whole 'Fall vibe' and it brings out in you a sort of childlike wonder; you share this trait with the person you are with, and you'll find that on this day, beneath the Virgo Moon sextile Venus, you want to do very simple, but loving things together.

Today is the day for long walks and window shopping, arm-in-arm with the person you love most. There's no need to spend money or even talk about the future.

What's most important on this day is the moment, and you and your mate will be enjoying the simplicity of the day. No major upheavals and no arguments in sight.

Today has the potential of being memorable, and you will remember how sweet and easy it all goes today.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

As you wind down out of Libra season, you are still able to glide easily through the last days, and you'll be doing that gliding with the person you love best. You, too, love the Autumn, and it not only inspires you creatively, but it also instills in you a need to make your own relationship a better one.

While things are going very well between you and your partner, there's something about the cool, crisp Fall air that makes you want to commit to them, body and soul.

This is the season for partnerships to come into existence, and for already existing relationships to grow into great empires. Families are started on this day, and vows are made.

If you are thinking about taking your romance to the next level, then this day, October 20, beneath the light of the Virgo Moon, is the day when dreams are made into realities.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Nothing is as it seems on this day, October 20, and that means that during the Moon in Virgo, you will pretend to yourself that you don't care, when in fact, you are much more than you ever thought possible.

You are in love, and you might not want to readily admit it. You are in the precarious position of being so vulnerable that if you let this other person know your feelings, you're almost positive they will reject you.

Time and experience have shown you that you might be right, but Moon sextile Venus has other things in store for you. Mainly, you are in for a big shock today and this will come in the form of your paramour telling you first of their adoring feelings for you.

You didn't think this was going to happen, and yet, here it is. You are the apple of your loved one's eye. Today brings about new beginnings and the brilliant knowledge of someone being in love with you. Exciting!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.