The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, October 19, 2022

The energy takes on a surprising romantic tone just days before the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio as Venus in Libra dominates the energy.

Venus in Libra has been helping to bring about greater balance and reciprocity within your romantic relationship and all aspects of your life.

Mostly known for being the planet of love, Venus also rules finances and even real estate, truly making this a planet to have a wide range of influence over your life.

In just a few days, Venus turns into Scorpio, signifying a time of growing intensity and passion, however this week before that happens, and specifically today it crosses paths with Pluto in Capricorn, Mars in Gemini, and the Sun in Libra.

One of the most important is the close alignment with the Sun that this planet makes known as the rare Venus Star Point.

This particular aspect in Libra has not occurred since the 1700s marking a period of transformative energy for you and your life with an incredible moment of opportunity.

The Venus Star Point of Rose of Venus as it is sometimes referred to is about amplifying the highest heart energy which is located within your own heart chakra.

During this shift, you will be able to feel the true meaning of love and it is an overwhelming power to change yourself and your life because of it.

As the Venus Star Point also creates an alliance with its celestial lover Mars in Gemini and squares off with Pluto in Capricorn it brings a rebirth from the ashes of your life.

Venus and Mars together create the perfect environment for love and doing what you love while reaching its crisis point with Pluto encourages you to take all that is subconscious and bring it into the light.

There may still feel like there is a restriction of sorts with Saturn still retrograde for a few more days, however, the Star Point of Venus is an immensely powerful astrological influence that can likely help you to overcome any obstacles or recent challenges that you have been experiencing.

Amplifying this incredible high heart energy, the Moon is in Leo today, a zodiac sign that is known for following it is the heart at all costs while the Moon helps you connect to your deepest emotions.

Together this energy points in one direction and it is the same as your heart.

Following your heart means that you are honoring your truth and trusting yourself to always know precisely the direction that you are meant to go in.

With the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio just days away it is an amazing time to take risks, speak your truth, and trust that there is a higher power guiding you and the decisions that you make.

Eclipses represent moments of wild card energy and while following your heart will always lead you in the direction that you are meant to go in, you may need to go a little wild in order to achieve it.

The three horoscopes with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, maybe Aries, Libra, and Leo.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All of this Libra energy right now, especially with the Venus Star Point, is taking a direct hit onto your romantic life. If there has been a reflection on whether or not you are in the relationship that you truly desire, this star point could bring you the ending to this cycle that you have felt enmeshed within for years.

It also may help to bring about a reconnection within your relationship or a whole new love opportunity. There is a sense that this is a period of rebirth where you will be able to start fresh, whether that is single or attached. Make sure that you allow yourself to see the endings and beginnings where they appear today because this truly is once-in-a-lifetime energy for you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

For you as a Libra, the Venus Star Point today will magnify the path of personal growth that you have been on since last year. As part of Venus’s cycle, these star points are her beginning of becoming a morning star versus an evening one. A time when you are able to be rebirthed from your own darkness.

During today’s energy look for ways that you can step out into the light and take up more space within your life.

As much as personal growth is often a purely inside job, it is also time for you to know when to take on the starring role of your own life. This will affect your own presence within your life as well as the energy that anyone else brings to it.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon is in your sign all day today as the Venus Star Point energy peaks bringing you a true sense of being able to follow your heart. As much as this is a sentiment that your zodiac sign rules, you oftentimes can over question your heart or even disregard it altogether because you have not yet learned what voice that is within yourself.

Today’s energy helps you tune into this heart-centered energy and to understand that it is the truest part of yourself which allows you to then be able to start to listen to it more.

This will have a strong effect not only on your romantic relationship but also on your career which means that the time to really start creating a life you fully love is now.

