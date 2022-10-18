The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Moon Square Uranus On October 19, 2022

What happens when we 'quit waiting for love'? Does this mean that we give up on it and are now sick and tired of the stuff?

Or, does it mean that we have finally found something to take its place, something that is found within us?

It could very well be the latter, as the pressure to find love isn't always met with a guaranteed positive result.

We quit waiting for love because we find that if we wait any longer, we're simply wasting precious time, and life is made up of precious time.

During Moon square Uranus, we may find ourselves wanting to let go of old habits; Uranus' energy always pushes us to change things, and sometimes radically.

Interestingly enough, we tend to want to change things that affect our mental and emotional state more than something like 'changing the living room furniture.'

We want to change our attitudes; we want to change something in our lives so that we can finally be free, which implies that there's something in our lives that is holding us back.

And, ironically, what holds us back — at times — is that constant waiting...for love, for romance, for validation from another person.

Sometimes it happens and sometimes it's a no-go, but one thing is for sure: we can't wait forever, and when we have a transit like Moon square Uranus in our midst, the decision to quit waiting for love is dead serious.

It's the key to mental freedom, and it's what allows us to do more than obsess over the love we don't have every single day.

The three zodiac signs who quit waiting for love during the Moon square Uranus on October 19, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have better things to do than to hang on to some dream that was put into motion when you were a child. Yes, yes, love is great, and wouldn't it be nice to be in it, blah, blah, blah.

You know all the benefits there are to being in love and having a relationship, but you've also accumulated enough experience in this life, so far, to know that if love isn't making itself super available to you right now, then it's not a good idea to stick around waiting on it.

During Moon square Uranus, you'll see that, yes, you did wait, and that now...you're not as interested in sticking around. When love went from 'a good thing' to an obsession, everything became sour for you.

Right now, in your life, you feel like you don't want to be burdened by your own take on love and waiting for it to come to you. Enough is enough.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On October 19, with Moon square Uranus in the sky, you will feel its influence so much that there will be a wave of recognition that washes over you, and you will say to yourself, "I'm tired of waiting for love to come to me."

While it may not be that literal, the feeling of wanting to move on will be almost overwhelming for you, Taurus.

While it's a common thing for a Taurus to stick to the path of least resistance, you are no longer comfortable being 'stuck' in your ways.

You have gotten used to waiting for love to just happen to you, and you're starting to get the feeling that nothing is happening unless you make it happen.

The real irony here is that during Moon square Uranus, you want change, but you aren't necessarily interested in bringing love into your life.

It's as if you missed the moment and now everything feels stale. You need to concentrate on YOU, right now, Taurus.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When you stop waiting for love, it hits you in a big way, as if this was something you've been waiting for as well. During Moon square Uranus, you will call it quits, at least for a while, and you will simply stop waiting for love to show up on your door and present itself as perfect.

You had become a slave to your own waiting game; you lost yourself somewhere along the way, and when it occurred to you that you're not as strong or as healthy-minded as you used to be, you will become highly disturbed by this thought.

The idea that you put so much work and patience into waiting for another person to make your life complete will really bother you. It's like the antithesis of being a Sagittarius, which is why, during Moon square Uranus, you will totally snap out of this waiting trance. If love is meant to be, it will happen, but you're no longer online, waiting for scraps.

