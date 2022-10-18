The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During The Moon Opposite Saturn On October 19, 2022

Sometimes, it all feels like too much...wouldn't you agree? Aren't there times in your life when you feel like it would be best for you to simply remove yourself from the activity and just be alone?

During the Moon's opposite Saturn, many of us will be compelled to find some alone time; we're not looking to isolate, nor are we trying to prove a point. We simply need to be alone for whatever reasons make sense to us.

This transit, Moon opposition Saturn, puts us in the position of having to confront something. As we all know, confrontation is not something many people enjoy doing, and to avoid this, we will remove ourselves from the picture.

It's not right or wrong, it simply is what we'll be doing. We need to be alone during this time because getting involved doesn't feel right, and on some level, we feel that if we don't demand some alone time now, we may miss out on ever getting it. And we crave it. We need to be alone. It's that simple.

There are a few of us who will also be feeling this transit as a means to escape. Maybe we wish to avoid certain responsibilities and the only way to get out of them is by demanding to be alone.

Nobody can argue with the person who isn't there, and that may be one of the motivating forces behind why many of us will need to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn. We just don't want to 'hear' it, and so, we remove ourselves from the 'scene of the crime.'

The three zodiac signs who need to be alone during the Moon opposite Saturn on October 19, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a good reason for you to want to be alone today, and that is because you know that in the long run, you are your best friend and it is you that will take you through the steps of healing, as that is what is required today.

During the transit Moon opposition Saturn, you'll be faced with a couple of things that you find less than desirable to deal with. These things include other human beings, and that's truly what you want to avoid today. You don't think you are capable of serving anyone else's agenda on this day, and Saturn's energy enforces that feeling.

You are into your own thing today, and that's the way it is. You would do yourself a good turn by retreating into your private space where you can work it all out on your own. Another day for 'people'. Today is for you, and you alone. And this is something you need very badly.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've never had a problem being alone, in fact, you probably like being alone more than you like being with people...and you are a social creature. You simply enjoy the company of your own self, and during Moon opposition Saturn, you'll find that the world is too upsetting and that the only place you can find solace is in your own little world.

That's fine and dandy by you, as this is not only your desire but your comfort zone. The world is too harsh on you, right now, and you don't want to get involved. You aren't here to save the planet, nor are you here to drive yourself crazy with everyone else's problems.

You may feel selfish, and you may be called selfish, but in truth, you're only taking care of number one, and of course, number one is you. It's OK to take care of YOU, Libra.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you declare your own personal downtime, you do it on impulse. You might be there in the middle of a crowded room, or at work, and the feeling will hit you: "I have to get out of here!" This is a tricky transit you're working with, this Moon opposes Saturn.

It will make you feel very secure with the people you are working with, only to flip that feeling on its side where you suddenly feel like you need to bolt. Saturn energy has you feeling frantic and confused; you feel like something has gone wrong but you can't place exactly what it is, and so, your mind shuts down.

At this point, on this date, you'll need to spend some quality time alone, in thought. You like that. You enjoy being by yourself; you just didn't think you'd need it this badly, especially on this day. Alas, it's all OK, Pisces. Grab your alone time and join us when you feel better. We'll be waiting.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.