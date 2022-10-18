The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 19, 2022

For those of us who are familiar with the energy that comes off of any transit that has to do with Pluto, we may be surprised at how this dark, 'treacherous' planet can actually uplift our love lives.

Through trial and error, we become refined individuals; we learn from our mistakes.

We learn how to be better partners when we are presented with obstacles and challenges, and after a while, we don't see anything as 'too much to handle.' During Sun square Pluto, we will get to see the brighter side of this planet and how it affects us down here on Earth.

Getting to know a person can take years. We may think we know someone right at the beginning, and that feeling may be what we use to convince ourselves that we've chosen the right person to fall in love with.

However, after we spend a substantial amount of time with that same person, we come to know that real life is much different than the original honeymoon phase...it's dark, it's light, it's filled with challenges and it's filled with victories.

Sun square Pluto shows us that love...takes time. And, should we embrace this idea, we will definitely find what we've been looking for.

So, what makes today 'lucky in love' is that today is the day when we come to realize that, even though it hasn't been 'easy' it's still pretty dang great. Gratitude is the word of the day, and appreciation for what we have is the action.

We know that life isn't a bowl of cherries, and...so what? How boring would it be if it were? Did someone say Sun square Pluto? Well then, bring it on!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 19, 2022, will be:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have given up on the idea of anything being 'perfect' let alone a love relationship, and the funny thing is that you expect things to go awry, every now and then. You have walked into this relationship knowing that it's hit or miss; you'll take your chance and they will have to, as well. With Sun square Pluto as your cosmic influence today, you'll be in acceptance of the laws of nature.

What will be, will be, and it is very little you can do or NOT do to change the course of events. You love your person and they love you. There are good times and terrible times, but through it all, you feel blessed. You are lucky in love today because you are at peace with the reality of your relationship.

You wouldn't want it perfect if it showed up on your doorstep draped in pretty ribbons. You want a real person, and with real people comes...reality. And the reality is both good and bad. You'll take it!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

October 19 brings you Sun square Pluto, and oddly enough, you welcome this into your life. This will affect your love life, directly. It will shine a light on the reality of what you have. You have a good, solid relationship with someone you love, but times have not always been so good; you've had to work hard to get where you are now, but you don't regret a thing.

In fact, during Sun square Pluto, you'll come to terms with the fact that, no matter what happens, you're in it to win it. What you can also know with certainty is that your partner feels the same.

Nobody in this relationship has had it easy; you folks have pushed all the envelopes to get where you are today. What you're experiencing now is that rare condition that only occasionally happens with couples. It's called 'success' and it seems you both have it in abundance.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today, Sun square Pluto helps reveal something you weren't quite aware of, and that is that you and your partner have worked so hard to make things good, that you forgot to stop and take a breath. You are lucky, Sagittarius; you got into a relationship with someone who is totally on board with all of your 'self-help' ideas.

You got into this thing where the two of you work hard to improve yourself for the sake of the other person, and now, during Sun square Pluto, you realize that it's working. The whole effort is working, and it is on this day that it all makes sense...finally.

And while you both were content to live in the moment and experience what may come your way together, you didn't realize that you'd actually get fantastic benefits by working together, as one. Today lets you know that you've done nothing in vain; you are a working, functioning couple and your goal is to stay together...and it's apparently working!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.