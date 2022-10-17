The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Their Love Life During Venus Trine Mars Starting October 18, 2022

Every now and then, it's good to be able to admit something to ourselves, something that goes against the grain and pushes the borders of what is expected of us.

Every now and then we need change. Real change, real difference...and we need it in our love lives, the very place that we are taught is perfect and should never need any kind of 'real' change.

Enter: Venus trine Mars, and all the change we could ever wish for...or deny.

Today, we accept that change is in order, and today we work hard to make sure that change is positive and productive.

When we have a transit like Venus trine Mars, we're looking at the potential for pure positivity; we're also looking at a choice. Will we open ourselves to the idea that we might possibly be part of the change we wish to see in our lives?

And, if so, are we ready to own that idea and start the process? We can freely admit that our relationship needs...something, and it will be on this day that we not only figure out what it is but also begin the steps to create it as so.

Needing change in one's love life doesn't necessarily mean needing it to end, or needing someone else to step in—it means dealing with what we have already established and doing something about it, as opposed to letting it turn into mulch, as some relationships do when they are left unattended.

We need to show up for the relationship, be fully present and come to understand that we are the change. We are the improvement. We are a participant in this relationship and not an observer.

There are three zodiac signs who need a change in their love lives during Venus trine Mars on October 18, 2022.

Here they are.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Prepare to do good, Aries! Your battle cry is on, and it's asking for your patience and your vision. Today you will see before you, the future, and it doesn't look too good. However, being the strong and courageous Aries that you are, you don't take 'negativity' as an answer and if your vision of the future is bleak, then you step in and reroute the plan.

In this case, your romantic relationship has suffered the blows of tedium and lack of interest. What to do, what to do? You work on it. You become the change you want to see in this relationship and that means you take an honest look at yourself in the process.

This isn't the blame-game, but not anymore, it isn't. It's time to take stock of your own actions and glare at them under the microscope of analysis. What have you done to create this need for change? Take responsibility for your actions and if a change is needed, then tend to it, stat!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Of all the signs, yours is the one to want things to work out in a love relationship the most. You are completely open to change, and if that means scrutinizing your own moves, then so be it. You are not afraid of anything, Taurus, and because you are such a passionate person, you are also someone who isn't about to let things fall apart due to laziness or stubborn behavior.

While your sign is associated with that kind of lax behavior, your love life has never been something you've shied away from, when it comes to stepping up and doing what's needed. On this day, October 18, during Venus trine Mars, you will feel very strongly about sorting out whatever problems you may be having with your mate for the purpose of accepting change and newness.

You want to take responsibility and you want it to end up positively. Effort is what creates results, and so, with that in mind, you win.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You love the idea of change, and even though it sometimes leaves you in the lurch, you enjoy having things change up on you from time to time. When it comes to the relationship that you're in, you'd prefer something a little more stable, but you also realize that change is needed to make things more exciting.

The last thing you want is to be bored, or worse: to become boring, yourself. You don't want to end up becoming a stereotype and these days you've started to envision your relationship as one of those that eventually morphs into nothingness. That is unacceptable to you, and during Venus trine Mars, it hits you like a ton of bricks:

Be the change you want to see in your own love life. You may even end up surprising yourself during this time. It seems you're a helluva lot more capable of change than you gave yourself credit for. All is well in your world, Gemini.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.