The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, October 8, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 8, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday.

We get a celestial overload of energy as the Moon will be void of course before changes signs from Pisces to Aries edging closer to the Full Moon phase which will culminate this Sunday.

The Moon enters the intense energy of an Aries fire sign mid-day and we can feel a boost of awareness that fans the flames of motivation and drive us to new heights.

The Moon will continue to be in the zodiac sign of Aries for the next few days making Saturday ideal for starting a new project that can be completed without too many obstacles in the way.

The Moon will brush against Chiron, the Wounded Healer, and Jupiter in Aries reminding us that past pain and hurts are helpful when used as tools for growth.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, October 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, the Moon enters your zodiac sign where the Full Moon will take place tomorrow. Full Moons are a time to let go of things that no longer work for where you are in life.

This Aries Moon will connect with Jupiter retrograde in your sign, which makes it the perfect time to analyze your innermost desires.

You may have a mountain to move in your life, but no worries. The Moon works sweetly with Pluto to help promote positive change soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet, Venus is moving closer to the Sun emphasizing your daily routines. The time to be productive is now.

While you might not see the results you seek immediately, your efforts won't go unnoticed for long.

What is holding back the promise of your happiness may be revealed during the Full Moon. Then, you can start to make necessary changes that make the work light.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Its easier to say what you need to say while Mercury begins to enter the last few degrees of Virgo.

This is a good time for you to have an important conversation with a boss or an authority figure.

With Mars preparing to retrograde in your zodiac sign, focus your attention on time-sensitive projects and plans.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There are days when it's better to focus on creativity and doing something fun and playful, and during today's Moon conjunct Pisces, your imaginative side is wide open for exploration.

Use this time to do art, play music or visit a museum. If you prefer to stay indoors, consider starting a craft project that brings you joy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you love live music, enjoy reading poetry aloud, or have a musical you'd like to watch, the next few days are perfect for indulging yourself in your favorite type of entertainment.

Check out what is new to stream or update your latest music playlist.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's a plus when your guards are up and your watchful eye is on the lookout for any thinking errors that linger since Mercury was retrograde.

Today your ruling planet helps you to safeguard what others have entrusted you to care for.

With the Moon and Mercury speaking to Neptune in your sector of relationships, your partnership may need a bit of extra assistance from you to keep things moving along smoothly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The moon begins to position itself opposite your zodiac sign which highlights areas in your relationships that need attention. You may have been keeping to yourself a little bit more than you need to these days, but soon it's time for you to stretch your wings and fly.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A strong desire for change is highlighted today with Mars in your sector of learning. It's time for you to branch out and try something new even if it means taking a course, or slowing down so that you can catch up on a scale that you need before pursuing an important goal.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes it's best to focus on what you can and worry about the rest later. Today is perfect for you to participate in quietly creative activities that give you a chance to channel your inner child.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't overextend yourself but instead focus on what you can control. Is perfect for managing financials, including reviewing banking and or moneymaking opportunities.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Focus on creating a legacy and doing something that will stand the test of time. Today is perfect for working on important projects that require a little bit more of your time. Don't fill your day full of mundane tasks that lack meaning for you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some conversations cannot be held off any longer. With Mercury opposite of Neptune in your zodiac sign, you may feel more ready now to talk about the future and give a special someone a chance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.